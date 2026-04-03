From Customer to Chaos to Contract – The Story of Devin Simonson and His Contract Extension

From Customer to Chaos to Contract – The Story of Devin Simonson and His Contract Extension

This season has been one of growth and maturity for Devin Simonson. He has always been somewhat of a prodigy in the motocross world but somehow fell below the radar except in the eyes of ClubMX owner, Brandon Haas. Haas saw something in Simonson and was committed to seeing it through. Simonson started the year with a Supercross only contract for 2026 and has earned an extension for some outdoor rounds for the remainder of 2026 and a similar program for all of 2027. The team will determine the number of outdoor rounds in the near future.

Simonson has been easy to spot this season. He has taken full advantage of the ClubMX Yamaha and scored his career best qualifying and career best finishes aboard the bike. Most recently gaining notoriety and followers with his amazing “save” in Detroit, Simonson shows the determination and commitment to compete at the top, making these final five rounds of Supercross something to watch.

Devin Simonson was a long-time customer at the ClubMX Training Facility. He scratched and clawed his way to stay in the racing game. He followed the Club program under the watchful eyes of Hass and Chad Reed and with this commitment, he achieved his goal of competing at the top of the sport. Now he is one of the guys who want to lead and win races. With this contract in his pocket, we can all sit back and see where this new confidence takes him. If ever there was “must see TV” you are about to witness it, enjoy the show.