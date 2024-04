GNCC Round 5 Results | Shelby Turner 2nd

GNCC Round 5 Results | Shelby Turner 2nd

Results and Points from Round 5 of the 2024 GNCC Racing championships at The Old Gray in Monterey, Tennessee.

The Old Grey

Monterey, Tennessee

April 14, 2024

Full results HERE.

Next Round:

Hoosier – Ironman Raceway

Crawfordsville, IN

April 27-28