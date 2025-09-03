How to Watch SMX Playoff 1, Points, and Payout

How to Watch SMX Playoff 1, Points, and Payout

It’s all come down to this! The SMX Playoffs are set to begin this weekend in Concord, NC! Can Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan defend their crown, or will the likes of Chase Sexton or Jo Shimoda rise to the challenge?

Here’s how you can follow along with all of the racing action on Saturday, September 6:

Within the US

Race Day Live

Pre-Race

Gate Drop

Outside the US

Race Day Live

2 p.m. GMT / 10:00 am Eastern: SuperMotocross VideoPass

Race

5 p.m. GMT / 1:00pm Eastern: SuperMotocross VideoPass

Camping & Travel Packages

Get up close to the action and extend your race weekend experience from the comfort of your campsite. Be in the middle of the action for Friday’s Fan Zone and Practice, and be the first to the track on race day. Limited sites available, don’t miss the opportunity to connect with the most dedicated fans in the sport!

Camping: Only Concord and Las Vegas

Travel Packages: Las Vegas only

Learn More

Fan Fest

Get closer to the action! Meet the riders and watch the teams prepare and qualify. Plus, enjoy main stage entertainment. See the world’s best riders prepare and qualify for the races

Meet your favorite riders

Get up close to the bikes

Interact with sponsor displays

Watch exclusive entertainment

Concord and Las Vegas Fan Fest included with your event ticket. St. Louis Saturday Fan Fest needs to be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or box office.

Learn More

Friday Fan Zone & Practice

Get closer to the action! Meet the riders and watch the teams prepare and practice. Plus, enjoy main stage entertainment. See the world’s best riders prepare and practice for the races

Meet your favorite riders

Get up close to the bikes

Interact with sponsor displays

Watch exclusive entertainment

No Friday Fan Zone and Practice in St. Louis

Learn More