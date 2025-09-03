How to Watch SMX Playoff 1, Points, and Payout
It’s all come down to this! The SMX Playoffs are set to begin this weekend in Concord, NC! Can Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan defend their crown, or will the likes of Chase Sexton or Jo Shimoda rise to the challenge?
Here’s how you can follow along with all of the racing action on Saturday, September 6:
Within the US
Race Day Live
- 9:30 a.m. ET: Peacock
Pre-Race
- 2:30 p.m. ET: Peacock
Gate Drop
- 3 p.m. ET: NBC, Peacock, SiriusXM, Telemundo Deportes
Outside the US
Race Day Live
- 2 p.m. GMT / 10:00 am Eastern: SuperMotocross VideoPass
Race
- 5 p.m. GMT / 1:00pm Eastern: SuperMotocross VideoPass
Camping & Travel Packages
Get up close to the action and extend your race weekend experience from the comfort of your campsite. Be in the middle of the action for Friday’s Fan Zone and Practice, and be the first to the track on race day. Limited sites available, don’t miss the opportunity to connect with the most dedicated fans in the sport!
Camping: Only Concord and Las Vegas
Travel Packages: Las Vegas only
Fan Fest
Get closer to the action! Meet the riders and watch the teams prepare and qualify. Plus, enjoy main stage entertainment. See the world’s best riders prepare and qualify for the races
- Meet your favorite riders
- Get up close to the bikes
- Interact with sponsor displays
- Watch exclusive entertainment
Concord and Las Vegas Fan Fest included with your event ticket. St. Louis Saturday Fan Fest needs to be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or box office.
Friday Fan Zone & Practice
Get closer to the action! Meet the riders and watch the teams prepare and practice. Plus, enjoy main stage entertainment. See the world’s best riders prepare and practice for the races
- Meet your favorite riders
- Get up close to the bikes
- Interact with sponsor displays
- Watch exclusive entertainment
No Friday Fan Zone and Practice in St. Louis
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.