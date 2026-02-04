Jordan Jarvis Signed to Race Canada in 2026

Jordan Jarvis Signed to Race Canada in 2026

By Billy Rainford

Jordan Jarvis winning at Walton Raceway in 2024. | Bigwave photo

We spoke with Dusty Rocks MX team owner Travis Deglow at the Toronto rounds of the AMA FIM North American Arenacross Championship and he told us he was close to announcing a big signing on the WMX side of racing for this coming Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals. I pressed him in our video interview but he wouldn’t budge.

He announced on his Instagram page that they had, indeed, made a significant move for the coming WMX season with the addition of none other than 9-time AMA National Champion Jordan Jarvis from Florida.

This signing is good news for this new professional team that also includes Liam Dodds (250) from Revelstoke, BC and Noah Porter (450) from Williams Lake, BC, but bad news for the rest of the WMX grid, as ‘JJ’ is going to be very difficult to beat.

Jordan at the 2024 Mini O’s. | Bigwave photo

Jordan finished 4th overall in the American WMX Women’s Motocross Championship behind a star-studded podium that included Lachlan ‘La La’ Turner, Charli Cannon, and Mikayla Nielsen.

Here’s the announcement from the team’s Instagram page:

-AMA WMX champion

-5 x Loretta Champion

-The first female in the modern era to qualify and race in a AMA Mens 250 National outdoor race

Welcome to Canada Jordan Jarvis!!! Racing with the DRMX team as our WMX racer for the 2026 Canadian Pro National Series.