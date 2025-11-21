Kyle Keast Takes Over at Walton Raceway

Walton Raceway, one of Canada’s most iconic motocross venues, is entering a new chapter as Kyle and Sophia Keast take over ownership this year. A lifelong motocross racer, Kyle and his wife Sophia are bringing their team’s skills, passion, and energy to build on Walton’s long and impactful legacy.

“This is such a cool opportunity for me, to take on this role in Canadian motocross,” said Kyle. “I went to my first TransCan as a kid on a Honda CR60. Now my own kids are racing. I want the TransCan Grand National Championship to stay the special event it has always been for racers and families. What we can bring is development of the infrastructure around the property and the race track itself. It is a special destination and we want it to grow.”

Brett Lee and Melody Hodgson see this transition as the natural next step for the raceway.

“For Melody and myself, we are still huge fans of moto. That is not changing,” said Lee. “We wanted to align with people who are as passionate as we are about creating an awesome space for people to enjoy. Kyle and Sophia share that passion. We are excited for what we will continue to bring to Canadian moto, to keep growing the Edge of Walton Challenge Course, and to support where we can to keep the Walton TransCan Grand National Championship and the Canadian Triple Crown Series finale as flagship events in Canada. Our goal is to see strong and successful years ahead.”

Exciting track and grounds improvements, expanded programming, and new initiatives built to broaden Walton’s future and keep racer and visitor experiences fresh are already in motion. Fans, families, racers, and industry partners can expect Walton’s 2026 season to deliver elevated experiences while maintaining the familiar Canadian destination it has been since 1972.