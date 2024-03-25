Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

It’s Monday morning and when I look at the forecast on my phone it tells me the days where the temperature starts with a “-” are in our rearview mirror! We had to deal with some brutal weather here in southwestern Ontario the past couple weeks, but I think we can see the grass at the end of the semi-permafrost!

She’s a beaut, Clark!

Yesterday, it actually snuck up above zero (barely), so I decided to load up my new Scott Spark MTB and drive over to Fanshawe Lake for a loop. I’m not ready to ride from home yet, so I tried to put the bike on a trailer hitch rack to keep what I was sure would be a dirty bike out of the minivan on the ride back home.

I dug the rack out of the shed, located the cotter pin from the floor in a spiderweb-covered corner, walked it to the van, attached it, grabbed the bike and attempted to see if it would work.

Nope.

The new bike has a wheelbase that hangs over the end of the wheel mounts. I tried a few techniques, including the use of some pretty slick Matrix tie-downs, but it was no use, I was going to have to spend more than $15 on a bike rack if I wanted them on the outside of the van…

So, I pulled the pin and put everything back where I’d dug it out from in the shed. This ride was starting out on a rather frustrating note, but undeterred I kept moving forward with my plan to maybe even do 2 laps if I was feeling it after the first.

Olive the “Genius of Dog Breeds.” Mhmm…

I stuffed the bike in the back of the van that was already almost full with the dog kennel we have to have in there because Olive the “brainiac” Aussie Doodle is too frightened if she’s not locked in there. And this new bike is quite a bit bigger than my previous Spark. How wide is too wide when it comes to MTB handlebars, anyway? Have we reached the limit???

I went back in the house to make sure I had everything, which always includes my debit card for a stop in at Taco Bell after a solid ride. It was only about 3C so I was dressed warmly and ready for a nice day on the trails.

I asked a couple people if they wanted to join me, but both of them declined. Greg Poisson even sent me an attachment from someone who tried to ride the trails the day before but got shot down because it was, and I quote, a “quagmire.”

I’m not soft and I knew the extra day of sunshine and above zero temperatures can work miracles on these particular trails, so I pushed on.

Now, I should also add here that I absolutely hate driving across London anymore. Our population has ballooned the past few years and our infrastructure has not kept up with the vehicular demand. In fact, it’s the main reason I’d prefer to do the epic ride from home and around the lake. I hate the drive out there that much.

It was Sunday afternoon, so the roads were packed full of people who seemed to be, as my dad would say, “driving with their fishing license.”

It was also just one day over 4 years since my dad passed away on March 23, 2020. I spread some of his ashes by the big tree that overlooks the lake on the loop, so I wanted to give him a “Miss you, dad” on my way past.

Side note: His first-ever triathlon was at Fanshawe Lake. They cancelled the swim because, well, nobody should ever swim in that water which was actually good for him because he sank like a stone anyway.

The only person he ever beat in a race was the driver of the “sag wagon” and this first race was the start of a nice relationship with them. [He even got interviewed by CBC Sports at a race up north one year because of his “good attitude.”]

I thought it was appropriate to spread some ashes on this loop for that reason and the fact that I cycle past it often.

Anyway, I road raged my way across the city and approached the golf course where I usually park.

As I pulled up, I noticed a couple guys loading their fat bikes onto the back of their vehicles. You couldn’t even tell what brand the bikes were, they were so muddy. And so were the riders!

I rolled up beside them and asked them how it was, knowing full well what their answer was likely to be.

They couldn’t even ride around the loop. They had to go onto the road for most of it, and what they did ride was just as frustrating, maybe more so, than what my drive had been.

They asked what was riding and I told them I wasn’t even on fat tires. They basically told me I wouldn’t be able to get around on normal tires.

Hmm…

I parked the van and sat. And sat.

I thought about what I should do. Had my bike been mounted on the outside, I think I would have tried to go as far as I could. Like I said, I’m not soft and even enjoy riding my bike in the mud, but I didn’t like the thought of putting it back inside the van after I was done. If you’d seen their bikes, you’d understand.

So, I sat on my phone and thought about my options. Maybe I’d go ride around the golf course or on the side of the roads out there in the countryside. I wanted Taco Bell, but needed to ride a bit first, right?

I must have sat there for 20 minutes before deciding it was just not worth doing any of it.

Tail between my legs, I started the horrible drive back across the city.

To make matters even worse, they’ve added a new Taco Bell not far from the trails! A brand new Taco Bell! I couldn’t justify it so I grabbed a chocolate bar and a bag of Doritos at a Dollar Store in the same brand new plaza.

As I was paying, a guy behind me said, “Hey, I just saw your van parked out at Fanshawe. You have to go earlier when the ground is frozen. I had a great loop this morning!” I was wearing my Fox DMX jacket, so he put 2 and 2 together.

I “thanked” him for the tip and went on my way eating my junk food and cursing just about any and everyone I saw on the road.

I even lied to him and told him that I’d go home and get on my road bike instead. I didn’t.

So, today it’s going up to 14C but I don’t think it’s been long enough for the trails to thaw and dry enough to make it worth the effort. I guess I’ll head out on my road bike, or will I…

OK, so I just got a message from someone asking me which Canadians got hurt training out in California! Here’s the message:

“Which Canadians got hurt this week training in California?

[Someone] ran into “two Canadians at the mall, one in a sling and one in a wheelchair””

Hmm, looks like I’ll have to make a couple phone calls today. We know it’s not Cole Thompson, Guillaume St Cyr, or Julien Benek because they all lined up in Seattle for Supercross, so I wonder who it was?

We’ll have more posted up about the races, but not until we get some photos from Jessica Longname from Tree Three Media, so watch for that.

Here’s a look at how our Canadians did:

#71 Cole Thompson

Qualifying – 21

Heat 2 – 7

Main – 10

#551 Guillaume St Cyr

Qualifying – 22

Heat 1 – 17

LCQ – 11

#500 Julien Benek

Qualifying – 29

Heat 2 – 11

LCQ – 21 (DNF)

We’ll grab them to talk about the races as soon as we can this afternoon, so watch (listen) for those.

2024 Seattle Supercross Results, Points, and Highlights

Results, points, and video highlights from Round 11 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

We’ve also got Kate Kowalchuk from Kowalchuk Photos over in Europe at the MXGP of Spain. SHe’s working on some reports and telling me some pretty crazy stories from the first couple rounds. We’ll have to wait for her reports for more on that.

For starters:

2024 MXGP of Spain | Results, Points, Highlights

Results, points, and video highlights from Round 2 of the 2024 MXGP Motocross World Championships from Intu Xanadu – Arroyomolinos, Spain.

MX2 – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 74 de Wolf, Kay NED KNMV HUS 25 22 47 2 516 Laengenfelder, Simon GER DMSB GAS 22 20 42 3 80 Adamo, Andrea ITA FMI KTM 15 25 40 4 96 Coenen, Lucas BEL FMB HUS 20 18 38 5 72 Everts, Liam BEL FMB KTM 18 15 33 6 198 Benistant, Thibault FRA FFM YAM 14 16 30 7 8 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA KNMV TRI 13 14 27 8 28 Rossi, Marc-Antoine FRA FFM GAS 12 11 23 9 19 Coenen, Sacha BEL FMB KTM 9 13 22 10 132 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA FMI YAM 10 12 22 11 11 Haarup, Mikkel DEN DMU TRI 16 4 20 12 44 Elzinga, Rick NED KNMV YAM 11 8 19 13 12 Chambers, Jack USA AMA KAW 8 10 18 14 73 Zanchi, Ferruccio ITA FMI HON 3 9 12 15 22 Braceras, David ESP RFME FAN 5 6 11 16 319 Prugnieres, Quentin Marc FRA FFM KAW 4 5 9 17 214 Osterhagen, Hakon NOR NMF HON 7 1 8 18 51 Oliver, Oriol ESP RFME KTM 0 7 7 19 427 Fredriksen, Hakon NOR NMF KTM 6 0 6 20 489 Walvoort, Jens NED KNMV KTM 2 2 4 21 33 Karssemakers, Kay NED KNMV FAN 0 3 3 22 123 Tuani, Federico ITA FMI YAM 1 0 1 23 18 Voxen Kleemann, William DEN DMU KTM 0 0 0 24 408 Smulders, Scott NED KNMV HON 0 0 0 25 171 Bennati, Morgan ITA FMI KAW 0 0 0 26 414 Brix, Oscar DEN DMU KTM 0 0 0 27 67 Martinez, Yago ESP RFME TM 0 0 0 28 579 Bruce, Bobby GBR ACU KAW 0 0 0 29 125 Weckman, Emil FIN FMM KTM 0 0 0

MX2 – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG ESP SAR TRE POR ESP FRA GER LAT ITA INA INA CZE BEL SWE NED SUI TUR CHN ITA 1 74 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 113 9

22-25 10

25-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 516 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 101 7

25-18 9

22-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 80 Adamo, Andrea ITA KTM 82 8

13-16 5

15-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 96 Coenen, Lucas BEL HUS 75 10

0-20 7

20-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 198 Benistant, T. FRA YAM 72 6

20-14 2

14-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 11 Haarup, Mikkel DEN TRI 64 0

16-22 6

16-4 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 28 Rossi, M. FRA GAS 59 5

18-9 4

12-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 19 Coenen, Sacha BEL KTM 53 2

15-11 3

9-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 8 Mc Lellan, C. RSA TRI 52 0

10-15 0

13-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 44 Elzinga, Rick NED YAM 42 0

11-12 0

11-8 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 11 132 Bonacorsi, A. ITA YAM 41 3

8-7 1

10-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 12 72 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 41 – – 8

18-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 13 73 Zanchi, F. ITA HON 40 1

14-13 0

3-9 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 14 12 Chambers, Jack USA KAW 37 0

9-10 0

8-10 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 15 319 Prugnieres, Q. FRA KAW 26 0

12-5 0

4-5 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 16 214 Osterhagen, H. NOR HON 20 4

4-4 0

7-1 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 17 22 Braceras, D. ESP FAN 19 0

0-8 0

5-6 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 18 427 Fredriksen, H. NOR KTM 18 0

6-6 0

6-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 19 51 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 16 0

7-2 0

0-7 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 20 579 Bruce, Bobby GBR KAW 8 0

5-3 0

0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

MXGP – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 1 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME GAS 25 25 50 2 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 22 22 44 3 3 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM KAW 18 20 38 4 84 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 20 18 38 5 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI SWISSMOTO KAW 14 15 29 6 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED KNMV YAM 12 16 28 7 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF HON 13 14 27 8 92 Guillod, Valentin SUI FFM HON 11 13 24 9 24 Horgmo, Kevin NOR NMF HON 10 12 22 10 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU BET 8 9 17 11 959 Renaux, Maxime FRA FFM YAM 16 0 16 12 71 Spies, Maximilian GER DMSB KTM 5 10 15 13 128 Monticelli, Ivo ITA FMI BET 7 8 15 14 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV FAN 15 0 15 15 17 Toendel, Cornelius NOR NMF KTM 9 5 14 16 226 Koch, Tom GER DMSB KTM 2 11 13 17 517 Gifting, Isak SWE SVEMO YAM 6 6 12 18 253 Pancar, Jan SLO AMZS KTM 1 7 8 19 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE SVEMO HON 3 3 6 20 692 Valentin, Ander ESP RFME YAM 4 1 5 21 811 Sterry, Adam GBR ACU KTM 0 4 4 22 6 Paturel, Benoit FRA FFM YAM 0 2 2 23 87 Brumann, Kevin SUI SWISSMOTO HUS 0 0 0 24 991 Scheu, Mark GER DMSB KTM 0 0 0 25 60 Nagy, Anton SWE SVEMO YAM 0 0 0 26 365 Skovgaard, Nikolaj DEN DMU KTM 0 0 0 27 121 Bodega Gomez, Lucas ESP RFME GAS 0 0 0 28 326 Gilbert, Josh GBR ACU KTM 0 0 0

MXGP – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG ESP SAR TRE POR ESP FRA GER LAT ITA INA INA CZE BEL SWE NED SUI TUR CHN ITA 1 1 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 114 7

25-22 10

25-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 243 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 104 10

16-25 9

22-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 3 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 92 9

22-20 3

18-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 84 Herlings, J. NED KTM 77 5

13-14 7

20-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT HON 73 8

20-18 0

13-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI KAW 68 4

14-16 5

14-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 959 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 63 6

18-15 8

16-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 10 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 56 2

12-12 2

12-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 92 Guillod, V. SUI HON 49 1

10-10 4

11-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 259 Coldenhoff, G. NED FAN 49 0

15-13 6

15-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 11 24 Horgmo, Kevin NOR HON 42 0

9-11 0

10-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 12 919 Watson, Ben GBR BET 37 0

11-9 0

8-9 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 13 128 Monticelli, I. ITA BET 34 3

8-8 0

7-8 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 14 17 Toendel, C. NOR KTM 25 0

7-4 0

9-5 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 15 517 Gifting, Isak SWE YAM 24 0

5-6 1

6-6 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 16 253 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 21 0

6-7 0

1-7 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 17 71 Spies, M. GER KTM 15 – – 0

5-10 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 18 226 Koch, Tom GER KTM 13 – – 0

2-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 19 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 6 – – 0

3-3 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 20 87 Brumann, Kevin SUI HUS 5 0

0-5 0

0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Next Round: April 7 – MXGP of Sardegna (ITA) Riola Sardo

2024 GNCC Racing | Round 4 Results | Canadians Show Up

Results from Round 4 of the 2024 GNCC Racing series at the Camp Coker Bullet race in Society Hill, South Carolina. We had Canadians in the field!

Look how close 3-6 was in the WXC class! #550 Shelby Turner 4th.

#50 Austin Jones lined up for his first GNCC event in the Sportsman A class:

Full results HERE.

Next Round: April 13 – The Old Grey – Monterey, Tennessee.

What a race between Dante Oliveira and Johnny Girroir for the XC1 win!

On that note, I think we’ll leave it here with this start video of how Kevin Dupuis‘ race started in South Carolina. He sent this over with the caption, “Rough way to start a 3-hour race…” But that’s still (arguably) another holeshot!. Have a great week, everyone, and we’ll “See you at the races…“