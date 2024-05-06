Cole got out to around an 11th-place start in the Main. As always, he was with his Heartbeat Hot Sauce Team Solitaire teammate #73 Robbie Wageman. He took a long time to get around #35 Talon Hawkins and then had a good battle with #36 Phil Nicoletti. 7th is Cole’s top finish so far this season and he now sits 11th in points heading into Salt Lake City.
Julien is back to race the final 2 rounds of Supercross in Denver and Salt Lake City before he gets ready for the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals on an MVP Husqvarna in the 450 class.
Julien crashed hard early in the day and raced in some pain. He had a good jump and was in the mix heading into the first turn in the LCQ but a rider went down in front of him and he had nowhere to go, crashing and bending his front rotor.
#943 Noah Viney – Murrieta, California (Ottawa, Ontario):
Qualifying: 18th
Heat 1: 13th
LCQ: 19th
This race was Noah’s first-ever Pro Supercross. As always, he got out to great jumps out of the gate but would have troubles and drop out of qualifying position early.
Unfortunately, it was Noah who got out front in the LCQ start only to push the front end and crash in turn 1, collecting fellow-Canadian Julien Benek. Both riders were left picking themselves up at the back of the pack. They’ll have to regroup for the final round in SLC which is also an East/West Showdown to end the season.
Kate Kowalchuk was over in Portugal for Round 5 of the MXGP World Championship. She was posting some pretty wild photos from the rainy conditions in Agueda. Click the link to scroll her posts:
Future West Moto Round 2 results from Quesnel, BC weren’t up yet when I posted this article, so we don’t know what happened.
Speaking of which, it was Parker Eales‘ week for the Frid’Eh Update brought to you by RP Race Performance. You may have noticed that it hasn’t been posted yet. Parker is one of our full-time working Pro riders and has been very busy. We’ll get his interview up as soon as we can. He was racing in Quesnel this weekend, too.
AMO Ontario Provincial Championships at Auburn Hills MX Round 2:
So, I’m here in BC and watching Cash Cab in the background for mom. A Fountain Tire commercial just came on where parents surprise their son with the family van for his birthday. The whole premise is that the vehicle isn’t good enough for the kid to be excited about it and it kind of pissed me off. Doesn’t this sort of sum up life these days?
When I was young, my mom drove a Lada. I remember she bought a 1979 in 1978 for $3600. When my sister turned 16 it went to her. She drove it for a couple years and then moved out of the house. The Lada then went to me. I was thrilled. Would I have gone out to buy a Lada given the choice? Of course not, but I was thrilled and appreciative to get a car…ANY car.
And looking back, I was famous for driving the little Russian car to school. In fact, my physics teacher even put it in our tests when doing questions like, “If a Lada is driving 90 kph from…” He would always laugh afterward saying it was a trick question because a Lada wouldn’t go 90kph. It was hilarious. You’d always hear over the PA: “Would the owner of a Lada please report to the office.” I was always parking in the teachers’ lot. Of course, the car had a trailer hitch and a Fox Racing sticker in the back window. It was pretty obvious whose car it was. Lol
That car pulled an enclosed MX trailer to Hully Gully for House League races and Big Bend for mid-week practice days, not to mention 5 nights a week out to Southwinds Gravel Pit on the outskirts of London. I also don’t remember ever changing the oil, but that’s another story…
My point is, the commercial sends the wrong message if you ask me.
I’ll do my best to get things posted on the site this week, but it won’t be the easiest task with my mom. We’ve decided to get Nurse Next Door to come by in the mornings to lend a hand with some of the “trickier” situations, so that will help get us through this until my sister comes home.
Hug your peeps.
Also, I don’t have any details but we’re thinking about Embert Berkers “Dutchie” after a scary situation this weekend at the races. More details when we have them.
