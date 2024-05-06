Monday Morning Coffee

It’s time for another Monday Morning Coffee column where we talk about some of what happened in the world of Motocross and usually lots more.

By Billy Rainford

I made it out to Kamloops, BC this weekend for another visit with my mom whose dementia is progressing. I’m working on very little sleep as she is still on patrol in the house for most of the night.

I was able to watch the Monster Energy AMA Supercross from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO where he had 5 Canadians on the line – 2 in KJSX and 3 in 250 West.

I summarized their performances:

KTM Junior Supercross

#11 Hudson Turcotte. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

12th – #11 Hudson Turcotte – Kamloops, British Columbia.

#2 Vance Schonauer. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

14th – #2 Vance Schonauer – Calgary, Alberta.

250 West

#71 Cole Thompson | Brown Dog Wilson photo

#71 Cole Thompson – Brigden, Ontario.

Qualifying: 8th

Heat 1: 5th

Main: 7th

Cole got out to around an 11th-place start in the Main. As always, he was with his Heartbeat Hot Sauce Team Solitaire teammate #73 Robbie Wageman. He took a long time to get around #35 Talon Hawkins and then had a good battle with #36 Phil Nicoletti. 7th is Cole’s top finish so far this season and he now sits 11th in points heading into Salt Lake City.

#500 Julien Benek. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

#500 Julien Benek – Mission, British Columbia:

Qualifying: 19th

Heat 2: 10th

LCQ: 21st

Julien is back to race the final 2 rounds of Supercross in Denver and Salt Lake City before he gets ready for the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals on an MVP Husqvarna in the 450 class.

Julien crashed hard early in the day and raced in some pain. He had a good jump and was in the mix heading into the first turn in the LCQ but a rider went down in front of him and he had nowhere to go, crashing and bending his front rotor.

#943 Noah Viney. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

#943 Noah Viney – Murrieta, California (Ottawa, Ontario):

Qualifying: 18th

Heat 1: 13th

LCQ: 19th

This race was Noah’s first-ever Pro Supercross. As always, he got out to great jumps out of the gate but would have troubles and drop out of qualifying position early.

Unfortunately, it was Noah who got out front in the LCQ start only to push the front end and crash in turn 1, collecting fellow-Canadian Julien Benek. Both riders were left picking themselves up at the back of the pack. They’ll have to regroup for the final round in SLC which is also an East/West Showdown to end the season.

Kate Kowalchuk was over in Portugal for Round 5 of the MXGP World Championship. She was posting some pretty wild photos from the rainy conditions in Agueda. Click the link to scroll her posts:

Results and Highlights from 2024 MXGP of Portugal

Results, updated point standing, and video highlights from Round 5 of the 2024 MXGP of Portugal at Agueda.

MX2 – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 72 Everts, Liam BEL FMB KTM 25 25 50 2 44 Elzinga, Rick NED KNMV YAM 18 22 40 3 198 Benistant, Thibault FRA FFM YAM 16 18 34 4 74 de Wolf, Kay NED KNMV HUS 20 12 32 5 80 Adamo, Andrea ITA FMI KTM 15 14 29 6 489 Walvoort, Jens NED KNMV KTM 11 16 27 7 319 Prugnieres, Quentin Marc FRA FFM KAW 12 15 27 8 11 Haarup, Mikkel DEN DMU TRI 3 20 23 9 516 Laengenfelder, Simon GER DMSB GAS 22 0 22 10 96 Coenen, Lucas BEL FMB HUS 5 13 18 11 180 Ambjörnson, Leopold SWE SVEMO HUS 8 10 18 12 22 Braceras, David ESP RFME FAN 9 7 16 13 12 Chambers, Jack USA AMA KAW 10 6 16 14 214 Osterhagen, Hakon NOR NMF HON 14 2 16 15 484 Kooiker, Dave NED KNMV KTM 7 8 15 16 19 Coenen, Sacha BEL FMB KTM 13 1 14 17 51 Oliver, Oriol ESP RFME KTM 0 11 11 18 451 Mikula, Julius CZE ACCR KTM 0 9 9 19 18 Voxen Kleemann, William DEN DMU KTM 4 3 7 20 67 Martinez, Yago ESP RFME TM 1 5 6 21 579 Bruce, Bobby GBR ACU KAW 2 4 6 22 123 Tuani, Federico ITA FMI KTM 6 0 6 23 325 Alfarizi, Delvintor INA IMI HON 0 0 0 24 33 Karssemakers, Kay NED KNMV FAN 0 0 0 25 368 Nilsson, Samuel ESP RFME KTM 0 0 0 26 141 Gomes, Afonso POR FMP YAM 0 0 0 27 8 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA KNMV TRI 0 0 0

MX2 – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG ESP SAR TRE POR ESP FRA GER LAT ITA INA INA CZE BEL SWE NED SUI TUR CHN ESP 1 74 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 246 9

22-25 10

25-22 10

22-25 5

25-13 1

20-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 516 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 216 7

25-18 9

22-20 6

14-20 8

13-25 7

22-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 72 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 188 – – 8

18-15 5

13-18 9

20-22 10

25-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 198 Benistant, T. FRA YAM 185 6

20-14 2

14-16 9

11-14 2

22-18 3

16-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 96 Coenen, Lucas BEL HUS 171 10

0-20 7

20-18 2

25-22 0

11-12 6

5-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 80 Adamo, Andrea ITA KTM 168 8

13-16 5

15-25 0

18-0 10

14-15 0

15-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 44 Elzinga, Rick NED YAM 159 0

11-12 0

11-8 8

15-13 6

18-8 9

18-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 11 Haarup, Mikkel DEN TRI 154 0

16-22 6

16-4 4

16-12 7

12-16 0

3-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 8 Mc Lellan, C. RSA TRI 126 0

10-15 0

13-14 7

20-16 1

16-14 0

0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 19 Coenen, Sacha BEL KTM 104 2

15-11 3

9-13 1

8-15 3

0-10 0

13-1 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 11 28 Rossi, M. FRA GAS 101 5

18-9 4

12-11 0

10-11 4

15-2

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 12 319 Prugnieres, Q. FRA KAW 83 0

12-5 0

4-5 0

9-0 0

8-9 4

12-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 13 132 Bonacorsi, A. ITA YAM 83 3

8-7 1

10-12 3

0-10 0

9-20

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 14 12 Chambers, Jack USA KAW 72 0

9-10 0

8-10 0

0-5 0

7-7 0

10-6 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 15 51 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 68 0

7-2 0

0-7 0

12-8 0

10-11 0

0-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 16 489 Walvoort, Jens NED KTM 57 0

2-1 0

2-2 0

5-6 0

2-5 5

11-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 17 214 Osterhagen, H. NOR HON 48 4

4-4 0

7-1 0

0-0 0

4-0 8

14-2 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 18 22 Braceras, D. ESP FAN 44 0

0-8 0

5-6 0

6-0 0

3-0 0

9-7 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 19 73 Zanchi, F. ITA HON 40 1

14-13 0

3-9

–

–

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 20 33 Karssemakers, K. NED FAN 28 – – 0

0-3 0

4-9 0

6-6 0

0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

MXGP – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF HON 22 22 44 2 3 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM KAW 20 18 38 3 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 25 11 36 4 189 Bogers, Brian NED KNMV FAN 16 14 30 5 17 Toendel, Cornelius NOR NMF KTM 9 20 29 6 132 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA FMI YAM 15 13 28 7 24 Horgmo, Kevin NOR NMF HON 11 15 26 8 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV FAN 18 8 26 9 84 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 0 25 25 10 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE SVEMO HON 10 10 20 11 253 Pancar, Jan SLO AMZS KTM 12 5 17 12 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI SWISSMOTO KAW 0 16 16 13 1 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME GAS 6 9 15 14 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU BET 14 0 14 15 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED KNMV YAM 1 12 13 16 517 Gifting, Isak SWE SVEMO YAM 13 0 13 17 101 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA FMI HUS 4 7 11 18 37 Edberg, Tim SWE SVEMO HON 7 4 11 19 6 Paturel, Benoit FRA FFM YAM 5 3 8 20 811 Sterry, Adam GBR ACU KTM 8 0 8 21 326 Gilbert, Josh GBR ACU KTM 0 6 6 22 60 Nagy, Anton SWE SVEMO YAM 2 1 3 23 92 Guillod, Valentin SUI FFM HON 3 0 3 24 128 Monticelli, Ivo ITA FMI BET 0 2 2 25 71 Spies, Maximilian GER DMSB KTM 0 0 0 26 991 Scheu, Mark GER DMSB HUS 0 0 0 27 247 Outeiro, Luis POR FMP YAM 0 0 0

MXGP – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG ESP SAR TRE POR ESP FRA GER LAT ITA INA INA CZE BEL SWE NED SUI TUR CHN ESP 1 243 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 252 10

16-25 9

22-22 9

22-22 9

22-18 10

25-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 1 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 238 7

25-22 10

25-25 10

25-25 0

20-25 4

6-9 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 3 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 220 9

22-20 3

18-20 0

15-16 10

25-16 8

20-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 84 Herlings, J. NED KTM 198 5

13-14 7

20-18 8

20-20 7

18-14 9

0-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT HON 192 8

20-18 0

13-14 6

16-18 5

13-11 6

22-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI KAW 157 4

14-16 5

14-15 7

10-14 6

16-20 0

0-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 10 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 151 2

12-12 2

12-16 5

14-15 4

15-22 7

1-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 259 Coldenhoff, G. NED FAN 149 0

15-13 6

15-0 4

18-12 8

12-15 5

18-8 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 24 Horgmo, Kevin NOR HON 108 0

9-11 0

10-12 0

11-11 0

9-9 0

11-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 919 Watson, Ben GBR BET 92 0

11-9 0

8-9 0

12-9 1

11-8 0

14-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 11 92 Guillod, V. SUI HON 91 1

10-10 4

11-13 2

3-6 2

14-12 0

3-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 12 17 Toendel, C. NOR KTM 74 0

7-4 0

9-5 0

5-7 3

4-1 0

9-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 13 189 Bogers, Brian NED FAN 68 – – – – 3

13-10 0

5-7 0

16-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 14 959 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 63 6

18-15 8

16-0

–

–

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 15 517 Gifting, Isak SWE YAM 60 0

5-6 1

6-6 0

7-13 0

1-0 2

13-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 16 253 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 54 0

6-7 0

1-7 0

0-0 0

6-10 0

12-5 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 17 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 48 – – 0

3-3 1

8-3 0

3-4 3

10-10 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 18 226 Koch, Tom GER KTM 40 – – 0

2-11 0

9-8 0

7-3

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 19 128 Monticelli, I. ITA BET 40 3

8-8 0

7-8 0

2-0 0

2-0 0

0-2 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 20 6 Paturel, B. FRA YAM 35 – – 0

0-2 0

1-0 0

10-13 1

5-3 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Next Round:

MXGP of Galicia

Lugo, Galicia, Spain

May 12th

Local racing series across Canada with top Pros:

Future West Moto Round 2 results from Quesnel, BC weren’t up yet when I posted this article, so we don’t know what happened.

Speaking of which, it was Parker Eales‘ week for the Frid’Eh Update brought to you by RP Race Performance. You may have noticed that it hasn’t been posted yet. Parker is one of our full-time working Pro riders and has been very busy. We’ll get his interview up as soon as we can. He was racing in Quesnel this weekend, too.

AMO Ontario Provincial Championships at Auburn Hills MX Round 2:

Full results HERE.

More ‘Day in the Life’ Videos from Triple Crown

2024 Denver Supercross Results and Points

Results and updated points standings from Round 16 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series in Denver, CO.

So, I’m here in BC and watching Cash Cab in the background for mom. A Fountain Tire commercial just came on where parents surprise their son with the family van for his birthday. The whole premise is that the vehicle isn’t good enough for the kid to be excited about it and it kind of pissed me off. Doesn’t this sort of sum up life these days?

When I was young, my mom drove a Lada. I remember she bought a 1979 in 1978 for $3600. When my sister turned 16 it went to her. She drove it for a couple years and then moved out of the house. The Lada then went to me. I was thrilled. Would I have gone out to buy a Lada given the choice? Of course not, but I was thrilled and appreciative to get a car…ANY car.

And looking back, I was famous for driving the little Russian car to school. In fact, my physics teacher even put it in our tests when doing questions like, “If a Lada is driving 90 kph from…” He would always laugh afterward saying it was a trick question because a Lada wouldn’t go 90kph. It was hilarious. You’d always hear over the PA: “Would the owner of a Lada please report to the office.” I was always parking in the teachers’ lot. Of course, the car had a trailer hitch and a Fox Racing sticker in the back window. It was pretty obvious whose car it was. Lol

That car pulled an enclosed MX trailer to Hully Gully for House League races and Big Bend for mid-week practice days, not to mention 5 nights a week out to Southwinds Gravel Pit on the outskirts of London. I also don’t remember ever changing the oil, but that’s another story…

My point is, the commercial sends the wrong message if you ask me.

I’ll do my best to get things posted on the site this week, but it won’t be the easiest task with my mom. We’ve decided to get Nurse Next Door to come by in the mornings to lend a hand with some of the “trickier” situations, so that will help get us through this until my sister comes home.

Hug your peeps.

Also, I don’t have any details but we’re thinking about Embert Berkers “Dutchie” after a scary situation this weekend at the races. More details when we have them.

Have a great week, everyone.