Podcast | Jordan Wilsey from RussOgraphy Shoots His First Supercross in Foxborough
By Billy Rainford
For something different, we spoke with Jordan Wilsey from RussOgraphy about his experience shooting his first-ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.
This podcast interview is geared towards anyone who is interested in hearing how a race day goes for those down on the floor shooting the action in the stadiums.
Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
Find it wherever you get your podcasts.
