Grab another cup for Monday Morning Coffee where we talk about what happened over the weekend in Motocross and usually much more…

By Billy Rainford

6 more sleeps! That’s all we have until we find out what our summer of racing is going to look like here at the Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals. Who has put in the work, what are the new riders joining our series all about, can Dylan Wright be stopped, will the 250 class be a battle of +35 riders, and will Drew Adams do the whole series?

Before the gate drops on Sunday there are a couple events happening that you should be sure to check out if you’re in the area:

Thursday:

Mark your calendars! WRMA and BFD Moto are pleased to announce that the Blackfoot Motorcycle Park Eras Reunion will be held at the BFD Warehouse on Thursday, May 30th as a precursor to the Calgary National.

Support the sport, support the club, support the track – and reconnect with riders from each of the many generations who have made the Park their “motocross home”.

Come for the Legends – Blackfoot Park has spawned the careers of many local, Provincial and National Champions – were inviting as many as possible to attend this special event.

Come for the Bikes – Have a bike from any of the Eras that was a regular fixture at the Park? Bring it out for our gala vintage bike display. We’re especially interested in seeing bikes that were ridden or raced at the Park.

Come for the Memories – Have special memorabilia from back in the day? Bring it out, as well as we all love to see the bits and pieces that remind us of how great this facility is.

Come for pix ‘n videos – We’re trying to round up film and video of the various eras, especially stuff from that pre-1980 when the Park was a Moto-paradise of rolling hills.

Friday:

Starting off the weekend with the PreSeason Press Conference, followed by the Team Canada MXON Mixer, with tickets cost going towards supporting Team Canada efforts at the Motocross of Nations, all taking place at The Commons.

Press Conference: 4:30pm to 6pm

Mixer: 6pm to 11:30pm

Tickets HERE

Location: 1206 20 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1M8, Canada

Saturday:

Saturday will start up our race weekend with the Parts Canada Amateur Open. Be sure to get registered and enjoy the national track before the Pros!

Sunday:

Sunday will be Round 1 for 250/450 Pro, Thor WMX and FXR Premix. The Pro riders will start the 8 round series, while Premix and WMX will start the 4 round Western swing!

I’m still in London and won’t hit the road until Tuesday afternoon in…wait for it…the same van. After finally deciding what I want, the issue became actually finding it! Sure, you can find vans for a decent price but they’ve got almost what I have on the current #DMXVan for mileage!

I decided I’d like to find a new or almost new Ford Transit Connect or maybe even a KIA Carnival. Trevor Unger from Ryno Power Canada put me in touch with a guy in Alberta who had a used Telus Connect and I was very interested until I started sorting out the logistics of buying an out-of-province vehicle, so I decided I’ll just take the Dodge Caravan on one more trip across the country…and hopefully back.

I almost went bigger to a Sprinter-style but then I realized I’m not actually trying to build an RV and I want something that won’t cost me an arm and a leg to drive all over North America, so a small van seems like the right choice for me and DMX.

Just thought I’d drag you all along for the decision a little longer. Haha

Canadian #107 Ryder McNabb from Minnedosa, Manitoba, finally lined up for his first-ever AMA Pro Motocross Championship National at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, on Saturday. The rider who won our 250 MX title in 2022 and 2023 was heading to The Show!

He looked good in qualifying and put in a time that had him 15th, just behind #34 Ryder DiFancesco and just ahead of #40 Dillan Schwartz.

He was running strong in Moto 1 until there were just 2 laps remaining. He went over the bars, crashed hard, and was unable to finish.

In Moto 2… Hey, let’s let Ryder tell us himself, shall we?

As always, find it wherever you get your podcasts.

While we’re at it, what IS your favourite podcasts supplier? Things seem to be changing in this area with sites shutting down left and right. I tend to use Spotify for most of my “needs” but APPLE PODCASTS and I HEART seem to be the other two, or am I missing something? Let us all know in the comments on Facebook, please.

Interestingly, if you look at the names above him in the results, that is a tough crowd! The top 20 in the 250 class is no joke. Like, at all!

It’ll be fun to follow Ryder along this summer as he gets used to the style of racing down south and gets better starts.

As I mentioned in our interview, he came from the outside in Moto 2 and was in line with the fastest riders heading into turn 1, so his bike is fast and he’s got the skills. Good luck at Hangtown, Ryder.

Hre’s a look at the highlights and results:

In the 250 class, I had Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle picked as the 2 riders to beat. Of course, we all knew #47 Levi Kitchen would also be fast and he showed it on Saturday. Other top riders got caught up in turn 1 crashes but will be factors moving forward.

Deegan and Kitchen were 20 seconds up on 3rd in moto 1 and 40 seconds up on 3rd in moto 2. Get to work, everyone!

Unfortunately, we lost Garrett Marchbanks to that crazy and seemingly unnecessary crash during Media Day on Thursday. Did you see the video? Yikes.

Obviously, they’ll have to make some changes and get proper flagging on Media Days in the future.

We also lost RJ Hampshire that same day to a messed up wrist in a crash:

In the 450 class, it looks like it will be a long summer for everyone, as #1 Jett Lawrence and #4 Chase Sexton showed they are the class of the field.

What we did see was that the improvements made by #96 Hunter Lawrence in Supercross will also transfer to the MX tracks. If you saw him race the MXON in England a few years ago, you know it was just a matter of time.

Sexton came from last in moto 1 to finish 4th. How would he do if he got out with Jett, you ask? He looked good.

In moto 2, he and Jett had 40 seconds on Hunter in 3rd.

Can Jett go undefeated again? He straight up talks about it in his interviews, which I think is both cool and a risk.Every track presents its own challenges so I’d like to think different riders will be able to show him a wheel as the summer rolls along, but the realistic part of my brain say we’re down to a 2 or 3-man summer in the 450 class.

If you’ve ever been to Pala, you know it is one of the fastest tracks you’re ever going to ride or watch being ridden. I’ll always go back to that time Troy Lee Designs flew me out there to cover Colton Facciotti in 2011. Like I told everyone who’d listen, I’ve never seen Colton on the edge like he was on that highway! Ryder said in our interview that they slowed the track down, but still. Here’s a video from the race I put together. There’s lots of talking. You won’t hurt my feelings if you scroll through it quickly:

Ryder has only ever ridden Fox Raceway and Red Bud so every weekend is going to be something new for him. What a summer!

Greg Poisson is going to join me for a Triple Crown Preview Show today. We had a a few different ideas planned for how to do it, including filming us on bicycles behind the van, but the weather isn’t cooperating with us at all, so it looks like we’re bringing it inside today. Watch for that as soon as I can get it up to YouTube.

Andrew Sealey from Scott Sports Canada finally made it to London to do a MTB loop of Fanshawe with me. Unfortunately, we got hit with some crazy rain with lightning and thunder. We actually thought we’d try to go, as it was pretty clear in the sky just south of us, but as soon as we actually left the vehicles the skies opened up and we got hit hard.

It was a big old waste of time, but at least we got to sit and have a coffee together, albeit sitting in our wet “diapers.”

Thanks for making the effort, Andrew. We’ll try again later in the summer.

Dad joke warning in 3, 2, 1…

If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring?

Pilgrims!

I had the GoPro going the whole time but edited it all down to a very short recap:

AMA US Hard Enduro

Tough Like RORR

Full results HERE

Riviere Du Loup Arenacross

The 42nd running of the Riviere Du Loup Arenacross took place Friday and Saturday in Quebec. Here’s a look at the Pro results.

Friday:

Saturday:

You can find full results HERE.

Brett Lee just informed me of something I hadn’t heard about. Ontario racer Tristan Dares has been beaten up badly and is still in the hospital. Here’s the news report:

When we have more information we’ll be sure to let everyone know. We’re thinking about you, Tristan.