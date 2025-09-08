Monday Morning Coffee Opinion Column

By Billy Rainford

Grab yourself another cup and let’s talk about some stuff. It was round 1 of the SMX Playoffs at zMAX Drag Strip in Concord, NC. My plan was to be able to hit one but not both of the first 2 rounds. I chose to go to St Louis and I have to say I’m pretty happy with that decision now.

The stadium is an 11-hour drive from my place and The Dome at America’s Center in St Louis is “only” 10 hours. The difference in distance didn’t make the biggest difference, but I’m glad things all came together that will see me at round 2 in the dry confines of a dome rather than taking my chances at an outdoor event after such a long drive.

I went to the first-ever SMX Playoffs round in North Carolina and it was great event, I thought. It was a little more difficult to cover than a standard Supercross but not as difficult as an AMA Pro Motocross national.

Also, at the time I made my choice, I wasn’t sure if we were going to have Cole Thompson on the line. He was riding his Bud’s Kawasaki getting ready for the World Supercross and then he said he was in for Round 1 on it. The all of a sudden he got the call from the AEO Powersports KTM team and he was switching it up again.

#61 Cole Thompson on his new AEO Powersports KTM at Round 1 in Charlotte, NC. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

He went in ranked 32nd in the point structure and had to race the LCQ to make it into the motos. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it into this one and will have to regroup and try again this week.

We got photos from Brown Dog Wilson again for this race. He sent me a message saying that maybe he’s bad luck because we did the same for Budds Creek where Dylan Wright broke his back and Cole Pranger broke his femur!

This was the photo he sent over first saying maybe he was bad luck… | Brown Dog Wilson photo

In the 250 class, it looked like it was going to be #30 Jo Shimoda‘s day when #1 Haiden Deegan was back in around 15th off the start in moto 1. However, in the post-race interview, Haiden said he “had no doubt” he was going to the front.

Jo Shimoda was up in 2nd place behind #56 Seth Hammaker off the start. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

#56 Seth Hammaker grabbed the holeshot and stretched out to a nice 12-13 second lead over #83 Austin Forkner who was having a great day and would end up 5th at the flag after running up in 2nd for a while.

#83 Austin Forkner ran up in 2nd place for a while and ended up 5th at the flag. | Brown Dog Wilson photo
#56 Seth Hammaker led every lap except the one that counts. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

At the halfway mark, Deegan had passed his was up to 2nd place and was just over 10 seconds behind Hammaker but moving up fast. You could see Seth start looking over his shoulder to see how fast his lead was disappearing.

#1 Haiden Deegan came from outside the top 10 to win the one-and-only 250 moto for the win and the points. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

With less than 2:00 remaining, Deegan was in the lead and and puling away. He crossed the line for what he thought was the first of 2 motos. After he rolled around the berm, he looked back for what looked like a mental game star-down at Hammaker to let him know he was beaten.

You can say what you want, but when someone passes you and then gives you that look after the flag, you don’t soon forget that they absolutely did put it to you both on the track and in your head.

Impressive ride from #25 Ryder Defrancesco who made it up to 6th at the flag. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

250 Moto 1 Main Event Results

Notes: #56 Penalized 5 championship points for jumping on a red cross

#47 Penalized 5 championship points for jumping on a red cross and 1 position for passing on a red cross

POS#BIKERIDERINTERVALBEST LAP (LAP #)TOTAL TIMEHOMETOWNTEAM
11 HAIDEN DEEGAN12 Laps1:58.776 (6)12/23:38.200Temecula, CAMonster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
256 SETH HAMMAKER Holeshot3.3681:57.222 (2)12/23:41.567Bainbridge, PAMonster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
330 JO SHIMODA6.7671:56.381 (2)12/23:44.967Suzuka, JapanHonda HRC Progressive
447 LEVI KITCHEN5.06456.750 (12)12/23:43.264Washougal, WAMonster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
583 AUSTIN FORKNER22.9891:58.596 (2)12/24:01.189Richards, MOTriumph Factory Racing
625 RYDER DIFRANCESCO24.4851:59.818 (2)12/24:02.685Bakersfield, CARockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing
716 TOM VIALLE25.5501:59.978 (2)12/24:03.751Avignon, FranceRed Bull KTM Factory Racing
8100 COLE DAVIES26.6911:58.840 (2)12/24:04.891Waitoki, New ZealandMonster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
941 NATE THRASHER27.6652:00.727 (6)12/24:05.865Livingston, TNMonster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
1026 TY MASTERPOOL31.1991:59.262 (3)12/24:09.399Paradise, TXMonster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
1198 DREW ADAMS33.8482:00.434 (3)12/24:12.048Chattanooga TennesseeMonster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
1292 MAXIMUS VOHLAND37.1262:01.078 (3)12/24:15.326Temecula, CAMuc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
1331 MAX ANSTIE42.5112:02.426 (7)12/24:20.710United KingdomMonster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
1444 DILAN SCHWARTZ50.5162:01.771 (7)12/24:28.716Alpine, CAToyota Redlands BarX Yamaha
1534 DAXTON BENNICK53.6042:01.352 (3)12/24:31.804Morganton, NCMonster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
1659 CULLIN PARK59.3392:01.026 (2)12/24:37.538Clermont, FLPhoenix Racing Honda
1719 JORDON SMITH1:11.3052:00.039 (8)12/24:49.505Belmont, NCTriumph Racing Factory Team
1865 LUX TURNER1:16.2372:02.510 (2)12/24:54.437Gardnerville, NVAEO Powersports KTM Racing Team
1975 GAGE LINVILLE1:19.1722:03.611 (3)12/24:57.372Lake Park, GAThe Dirt Bike Depot
20302 PARKER ROSS1:46.0152:02.858 (3)12/25:24.215Herald, CAToyota Redlands BarX Yamaha
2155 HENRY MILLER10 Laps2:03.100 (2)2/3:40.319Rochester, MNMX6 Racing
2236 GARRETT MARCHBANKS10 Laps2:02.419 (2)2/3:43.093Coalville, UT

IN the 450 class, #1 Jett Lawrence grabbed the holeshot and never looked back. On a track as rutted and soft as part of this one were, you knew nobody was going to have anything for him unless #3 Eli Tomac put on one of his wild, edge-of-your seat rides, but it didn’t happen.

#1 Jett Lawrence led every lap in the 1 450 moto. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

ON lap 1 it was Lawrence, Tomac, #94 Ken Roczen, #4 Chase Sexton, and then #96 Hunter Lawrence closing in. #32 Justin Cooper had the red plate but was dead last off the start.

It looked like maybe #3 Eli Tomac was going to put on one of his charges but went down in a rut and was 3rd. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

Tomac messed up in a rut at the 5:00 mark of the race and Sexton moved into 2nd place, anout 5 down on Lawrence out front.

#4 Chase Sexton moved up to take 2nd at the flag. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

You could see the weather start to make a turn for the worse as the wind picked up and things started to get tossed around.

At the flag it was Lawrence, Sexton, Tomac and H. Lawrence.

The day was stopped there as there was lightning in the sky and it lasted until they started losing light. If you scan the comment section of just about any post on the subject, the fans were none too impressed with this decision.

450 Moto 1 Main Event Results

POS#BIKERIDERINTERVALBEST LAP (LAP #)TOTAL TIMEHOMETOWNTEAM
11 JETT LAWRENCE Holeshot12 Laps1:58.868 (6)12/23:31.477Landsborough, AustraliaHonda HRC Progressive
24 CHASE SEXTON3.8651:58.778 (6)12/23:35.342La Moille, ILRed Bull KTM Factory Racing
33 ELI TOMAC7.5311:58.767 (6)12/23:39.008Cortez, COMonster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
496 HUNTER LAWRENCE9.8681:58.439 (6)12/23:41.344Landsborough, AustraliaHonda HRC Progressive
524 R.J. HAMPSHIRE25.5902:00.228 (6)12/23:57.067Hudson, FLRockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
694 KEN ROCZEN31.0542:00.358 (5)12/24:02.530Mattstedt, GermanyProgressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki
72 COOPER WEBB52.0722:02.235 (5)12/24:23.549Newport, NCMonster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
814 DYLAN FERRANDIS57.0032:02.443 (3)12/24:28.480Avignon, FrancePhoenix Racing Honda
917 JOEY SAVATGY1:02.0752:02.589 (3)12/24:33.552Clermont, FLQuadlock Honda Racing
1051 JUSTIN BARCIA1:13.1312:03.279 (6)12/24:44.608Monroe NYRockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing
1132 JUSTIN COOPER1:15.9792:02.870 (3)12/24:47.456Cold Spring Harbor, NYMonster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
1257 BENNY BLOSS1:31.6852:05.137 (2)12/25:03.162Oak Grove, MOFactory Liqui Moly Beta Racing
1346 JUSTIN HILL1:33.9002:04.955 (4)12/25:05.377Yoncalla, ORTeam Tedder Racing
14992 VALENTIN GUILLOD1:41.9132:03.919 (5)12/25:13.390Motier, SwitzerlandGizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha Racing
1512 SHANE MCELRATH1:42.8282:05.639 (4)12/25:14.305Oakland, FLQuadlock Honda Racing
1615 DEAN WILSON1:48.1612:05.793 (3)12/25:19.637Glasgow, ScotlandHonda HRC Progressive
1749 MITCHELL OLDENBURG1:49.5792:05.459 (3)12/25:21.056Alvord, TXLiqui Moly Beta Factory Racing
1837 COTY SCHOCK1:52.4042:05.539 (2)12/25:23.880Dover, DEMuc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
1942 HARRI KULLAS1:54.3392:06.746 (5)12/25:25.816Tallinn, EstoniaMRPSBR Husqvarna Racing
2086 MITCHELL HARRISON1 Lap2:08.598 (7)11/23:33.348Brighton, MIPartzilla Blaster PRMX Racing
2168 JEREMY HAND1 Lap2:07.530 (2)11/23:40.059Mantua, OHValley Motorsports
2253 ROMAIN PAPE1 Lap2:07.763 (7)11/24:17.794Morlaix, FranceThe McGinley Clinic Privateer Support Program

We now move to St Louis where the overall points will be doubled before they are tripled at the final round in Las Vegas the following week.

MONACO (Principailty of Monaco) 8 September 2025 – Infront Moto Racing is delighted to share the provisional entry list for the 2025 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, scheduled at the legendary Ironman Raceway from October 3 to 5, has been unveiled. A total of 38 nations is set to compete, delivering some of the sport’s most accomplished athletes on a truly global stage.

Team USA will take full advantage of the home turf advantage with a powerhouse lineup. Eli Tomac, making his sixth MXoN appearance, brings his wealth of experience. He will be joined by Chase Sexton, the reigning AMA Pro Motocross Champion, and the highly anticipated debutant Haiden Deegan who is highly regarded as one of the most talented rider of his generation.

Team Australia, the defending champions, return with an all-star team composed of the unstoppable Lawrence brothersJett and Hunter, alongside Kyle Webster, looking to repeat their 2024 success.

Europe’s representation is both robust and competitive: Team France has already named their team with current MXGP red plate Romain FebvreMaxime Renaux and Mathis ValinTeam Belgium will be another serious contender with Lucas and Sacha Coenen and Liam EvertsTeam Netherlands is poised to field a strong squad with Glenn ColdenhoffKay de Wolf and Calvin Vlaanderen.

Team Spain with Rubén FernándezGuillem Farrés, and Francisco García filling out the team while Team Germany has finalizsd a formidable lineup with Ken RoczenSimon Längenfelder and Maximilian Spies, blending star power with rising talent.

Meanwhile, Team Italy will lean into its rich motocross heritage with the legendary Tony Cairoli expected to lead the charge along with Andrea Bonacorsi and Andrea Adamo while five-time World Champion Tim Gajser will be leading Team Slovenia.

This edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is shaping up to be truly exceptional with stellar lineups, deep cross-continental participation, and the added drama of defending champions and legendary names all converging at Ironman Raceway.

It’s going to have to be short and sweet this week. I did a 6-hour MTB relay with Greg Poisson Sunday and I had planned on talking about that here, but I’m way out of time. I shot GoPro video of the race agin this time but I heard the tell-tale *beep* mid lap a couple times that told me there was a problem. It turned out I was suffering the old SD Card Error, so I’ll pop them in the computer now and see if anything is still there.

Have a great week, everyone.

See you at the races…