By Billy Rainford

Grab yourself another cup and let’s talk about some stuff. It was round 1 of the SMX Playoffs at zMAX Drag Strip in Concord, NC. My plan was to be able to hit one but not both of the first 2 rounds. I chose to go to St Louis and I have to say I’m pretty happy with that decision now.

The stadium is an 11-hour drive from my place and The Dome at America’s Center in St Louis is “only” 10 hours. The difference in distance didn’t make the biggest difference, but I’m glad things all came together that will see me at round 2 in the dry confines of a dome rather than taking my chances at an outdoor event after such a long drive.

I went to the first-ever SMX Playoffs round in North Carolina and it was great event, I thought. It was a little more difficult to cover than a standard Supercross but not as difficult as an AMA Pro Motocross national.

Also, at the time I made my choice, I wasn’t sure if we were going to have Cole Thompson on the line. He was riding his Bud’s Kawasaki getting ready for the World Supercross and then he said he was in for Round 1 on it. The all of a sudden he got the call from the AEO Powersports KTM team and he was switching it up again.

#61 Cole Thompson on his new AEO Powersports KTM at Round 1 in Charlotte, NC. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

He went in ranked 32nd in the point structure and had to race the LCQ to make it into the motos. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it into this one and will have to regroup and try again this week.

We got photos from Brown Dog Wilson again for this race. He sent me a message saying that maybe he’s bad luck because we did the same for Budds Creek where Dylan Wright broke his back and Cole Pranger broke his femur!

This was the photo he sent over first saying maybe he was bad luck… | Brown Dog Wilson photo

In the 250 class, it looked like it was going to be #30 Jo Shimoda‘s day when #1 Haiden Deegan was back in around 15th off the start in moto 1. However, in the post-race interview, Haiden said he “had no doubt” he was going to the front.

Jo Shimoda was up in 2nd place behind #56 Seth Hammaker off the start. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

#56 Seth Hammaker grabbed the holeshot and stretched out to a nice 12-13 second lead over #83 Austin Forkner who was having a great day and would end up 5th at the flag after running up in 2nd for a while.

#83 Austin Forkner ran up in 2nd place for a while and ended up 5th at the flag. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

#56 Seth Hammaker led every lap except the one that counts. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

At the halfway mark, Deegan had passed his was up to 2nd place and was just over 10 seconds behind Hammaker but moving up fast. You could see Seth start looking over his shoulder to see how fast his lead was disappearing.

#1 Haiden Deegan came from outside the top 10 to win the one-and-only 250 moto for the win and the points. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

With less than 2:00 remaining, Deegan was in the lead and and puling away. He crossed the line for what he thought was the first of 2 motos. After he rolled around the berm, he looked back for what looked like a mental game star-down at Hammaker to let him know he was beaten.

You can say what you want, but when someone passes you and then gives you that look after the flag, you don’t soon forget that they absolutely did put it to you both on the track and in your head.

Impressive ride from #25 Ryder Defrancesco who made it up to 6th at the flag. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

250 Moto 1 Main Event Results

Notes: #56 Penalized 5 championship points for jumping on a red cross

#47 Penalized 5 championship points for jumping on a red cross and 1 position for passing on a red cross

POS # BIKE RIDER INTERVAL BEST LAP (LAP #) TOTAL TIME HOMETOWN TEAM 1 1 HAIDEN DEEGAN 12 Laps 1:58.776 (6) 12/23:38.200 Temecula, CA Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha 2 56 SETH HAMMAKER Holeshot 3.368 1:57.222 (2) 12/23:41.567 Bainbridge, PA Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki 3 30 JO SHIMODA 6.767 1:56.381 (2) 12/23:44.967 Suzuka, Japan Honda HRC Progressive 4 47 LEVI KITCHEN 5.064 56.750 (12) 12/23:43.264 Washougal, WA Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki 5 83 AUSTIN FORKNER 22.989 1:58.596 (2) 12/24:01.189 Richards, MO Triumph Factory Racing 6 25 RYDER DIFRANCESCO 24.485 1:59.818 (2) 12/24:02.685 Bakersfield, CA Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing 7 16 TOM VIALLE 25.550 1:59.978 (2) 12/24:03.751 Avignon, France Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 8 100 COLE DAVIES 26.691 1:58.840 (2) 12/24:04.891 Waitoki, New Zealand Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha 9 41 NATE THRASHER 27.665 2:00.727 (6) 12/24:05.865 Livingston, TN Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha 10 26 TY MASTERPOOL 31.199 1:59.262 (3) 12/24:09.399 Paradise, TX Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki 11 98 DREW ADAMS 33.848 2:00.434 (3) 12/24:12.048 Chattanooga Tennessee Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki 12 92 MAXIMUS VOHLAND 37.126 2:01.078 (3) 12/24:15.326 Temecula, CA Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha 13 31 MAX ANSTIE 42.511 2:02.426 (7) 12/24:20.710 United Kingdom Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha 14 44 DILAN SCHWARTZ 50.516 2:01.771 (7) 12/24:28.716 Alpine, CA Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha 15 34 DAXTON BENNICK 53.604 2:01.352 (3) 12/24:31.804 Morganton, NC Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha 16 59 CULLIN PARK 59.339 2:01.026 (2) 12/24:37.538 Clermont, FL Phoenix Racing Honda 17 19 JORDON SMITH 1:11.305 2:00.039 (8) 12/24:49.505 Belmont, NC Triumph Racing Factory Team 18 65 LUX TURNER 1:16.237 2:02.510 (2) 12/24:54.437 Gardnerville, NV AEO Powersports KTM Racing Team 19 75 GAGE LINVILLE 1:19.172 2:03.611 (3) 12/24:57.372 Lake Park, GA The Dirt Bike Depot 20 302 PARKER ROSS 1:46.015 2:02.858 (3) 12/25:24.215 Herald, CA Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha 21 55 HENRY MILLER 10 Laps 2:03.100 (2) 2/3:40.319 Rochester, MN MX6 Racing 22 36 GARRETT MARCHBANKS 10 Laps 2:02.419 (2) 2/3:43.093 Coalville, UT

IN the 450 class, #1 Jett Lawrence grabbed the holeshot and never looked back. On a track as rutted and soft as part of this one were, you knew nobody was going to have anything for him unless #3 Eli Tomac put on one of his wild, edge-of-your seat rides, but it didn’t happen.

#1 Jett Lawrence led every lap in the 1 450 moto. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

ON lap 1 it was Lawrence, Tomac, #94 Ken Roczen, #4 Chase Sexton, and then #96 Hunter Lawrence closing in. #32 Justin Cooper had the red plate but was dead last off the start.

It looked like maybe #3 Eli Tomac was going to put on one of his charges but went down in a rut and was 3rd. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

Tomac messed up in a rut at the 5:00 mark of the race and Sexton moved into 2nd place, anout 5 down on Lawrence out front.

#4 Chase Sexton moved up to take 2nd at the flag. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

You could see the weather start to make a turn for the worse as the wind picked up and things started to get tossed around.

At the flag it was Lawrence, Sexton, Tomac and H. Lawrence.

The day was stopped there as there was lightning in the sky and it lasted until they started losing light. If you scan the comment section of just about any post on the subject, the fans were none too impressed with this decision.

450 Moto 1 Main Event Results

POS # BIKE RIDER INTERVAL BEST LAP (LAP #) TOTAL TIME HOMETOWN TEAM 1 1 JETT LAWRENCE Holeshot 12 Laps 1:58.868 (6) 12/23:31.477 Landsborough, Australia Honda HRC Progressive 2 4 CHASE SEXTON 3.865 1:58.778 (6) 12/23:35.342 La Moille, IL Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 3 3 ELI TOMAC 7.531 1:58.767 (6) 12/23:39.008 Cortez, CO Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 4 96 HUNTER LAWRENCE 9.868 1:58.439 (6) 12/23:41.344 Landsborough, Australia Honda HRC Progressive 5 24 R.J. HAMPSHIRE 25.590 2:00.228 (6) 12/23:57.067 Hudson, FL Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 6 94 KEN ROCZEN 31.054 2:00.358 (5) 12/24:02.530 Mattstedt, Germany Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki 7 2 COOPER WEBB 52.072 2:02.235 (5) 12/24:23.549 Newport, NC Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha 8 14 DYLAN FERRANDIS 57.003 2:02.443 (3) 12/24:28.480 Avignon, France Phoenix Racing Honda 9 17 JOEY SAVATGY 1:02.075 2:02.589 (3) 12/24:33.552 Clermont, FL Quadlock Honda Racing 10 51 JUSTIN BARCIA 1:13.131 2:03.279 (6) 12/24:44.608 Monroe NY Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing 11 32 JUSTIN COOPER 1:15.979 2:02.870 (3) 12/24:47.456 Cold Spring Harbor, NY Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 12 57 BENNY BLOSS 1:31.685 2:05.137 (2) 12/25:03.162 Oak Grove, MO Factory Liqui Moly Beta Racing 13 46 JUSTIN HILL 1:33.900 2:04.955 (4) 12/25:05.377 Yoncalla, OR Team Tedder Racing 14 992 VALENTIN GUILLOD 1:41.913 2:03.919 (5) 12/25:13.390 Motier, Switzerland Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha Racing 15 12 SHANE MCELRATH 1:42.828 2:05.639 (4) 12/25:14.305 Oakland, FL Quadlock Honda Racing 16 15 DEAN WILSON 1:48.161 2:05.793 (3) 12/25:19.637 Glasgow, Scotland Honda HRC Progressive 17 49 MITCHELL OLDENBURG 1:49.579 2:05.459 (3) 12/25:21.056 Alvord, TX Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing 18 37 COTY SCHOCK 1:52.404 2:05.539 (2) 12/25:23.880 Dover, DE Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha 19 42 HARRI KULLAS 1:54.339 2:06.746 (5) 12/25:25.816 Tallinn, Estonia MRPSBR Husqvarna Racing 20 86 MITCHELL HARRISON 1 Lap 2:08.598 (7) 11/23:33.348 Brighton, MI Partzilla Blaster PRMX Racing 21 68 JEREMY HAND 1 Lap 2:07.530 (2) 11/23:40.059 Mantua, OH Valley Motorsports 22 53 ROMAIN PAPE 1 Lap 2:07.763 (7) 11/24:17.794 Morlaix, France The McGinley Clinic Privateer Support Program

We now move to St Louis where the overall points will be doubled before they are tripled at the final round in Las Vegas the following week.

MONACO (Principailty of Monaco) 8 September 2025 – Infront Moto Racing is delighted to share the provisional entry list for the 2025 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, scheduled at the legendary Ironman Raceway from October 3 to 5, has been unveiled. A total of 38 nations is set to compete, delivering some of the sport’s most accomplished athletes on a truly global stage.

Team USA will take full advantage of the home turf advantage with a powerhouse lineup. Eli Tomac, making his sixth MXoN appearance, brings his wealth of experience. He will be joined by Chase Sexton, the reigning AMA Pro Motocross Champion, and the highly anticipated debutant Haiden Deegan who is highly regarded as one of the most talented rider of his generation.

Team Australia, the defending champions, return with an all-star team composed of the unstoppable Lawrence brothers, Jett and Hunter, alongside Kyle Webster, looking to repeat their 2024 success.

Europe’s representation is both robust and competitive: Team France has already named their team with current MXGP red plate Romain Febvre, Maxime Renaux and Mathis Valin. Team Belgium will be another serious contender with Lucas and Sacha Coenen and Liam Everts. Team Netherlands is poised to field a strong squad with Glenn Coldenhoff, Kay de Wolf and Calvin Vlaanderen.

Team Spain with Rubén Fernández, Guillem Farrés, and Francisco García filling out the team while Team Germany has finalizsd a formidable lineup with Ken Roczen, Simon Längenfelder and Maximilian Spies, blending star power with rising talent.

Meanwhile, Team Italy will lean into its rich motocross heritage with the legendary Tony Cairoli expected to lead the charge along with Andrea Bonacorsi and Andrea Adamo while five-time World Champion Tim Gajser will be leading Team Slovenia.

This edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is shaping up to be truly exceptional with stellar lineups, deep cross-continental participation, and the added drama of defending champions and legendary names all converging at Ironman Raceway.

It’s going to have to be short and sweet this week. I did a 6-hour MTB relay with Greg Poisson Sunday and I had planned on talking about that here, but I’m way out of time. I shot GoPro video of the race agin this time but I heard the tell-tale *beep* mid lap a couple times that told me there was a problem. It turned out I was suffering the old SD Card Error, so I’ll pop them in the computer now and see if anything is still there.

Have a great week, everyone.

See you at the races…