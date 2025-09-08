By Billy Rainford
Grab yourself another cup and let’s talk about some stuff. It was round 1 of the SMX Playoffs at zMAX Drag Strip in Concord, NC. My plan was to be able to hit one but not both of the first 2 rounds. I chose to go to St Louis and I have to say I’m pretty happy with that decision now.
The stadium is an 11-hour drive from my place and The Dome at America’s Center in St Louis is “only” 10 hours. The difference in distance didn’t make the biggest difference, but I’m glad things all came together that will see me at round 2 in the dry confines of a dome rather than taking my chances at an outdoor event after such a long drive.
I went to the first-ever SMX Playoffs round in North Carolina and it was great event, I thought. It was a little more difficult to cover than a standard Supercross but not as difficult as an AMA Pro Motocross national.
Also, at the time I made my choice, I wasn’t sure if we were going to have Cole Thompson on the line. He was riding his Bud’s Kawasaki getting ready for the World Supercross and then he said he was in for Round 1 on it. The all of a sudden he got the call from the AEO Powersports KTM team and he was switching it up again.
He went in ranked 32nd in the point structure and had to race the LCQ to make it into the motos. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it into this one and will have to regroup and try again this week.
We got photos from Brown Dog Wilson again for this race. He sent me a message saying that maybe he’s bad luck because we did the same for Budds Creek where Dylan Wright broke his back and Cole Pranger broke his femur!
In the 250 class, it looked like it was going to be #30 Jo Shimoda‘s day when #1 Haiden Deegan was back in around 15th off the start in moto 1. However, in the post-race interview, Haiden said he “had no doubt” he was going to the front.
#56 Seth Hammaker grabbed the holeshot and stretched out to a nice 12-13 second lead over #83 Austin Forkner who was having a great day and would end up 5th at the flag after running up in 2nd for a while.
At the halfway mark, Deegan had passed his was up to 2nd place and was just over 10 seconds behind Hammaker but moving up fast. You could see Seth start looking over his shoulder to see how fast his lead was disappearing.
With less than 2:00 remaining, Deegan was in the lead and and puling away. He crossed the line for what he thought was the first of 2 motos. After he rolled around the berm, he looked back for what looked like a mental game star-down at Hammaker to let him know he was beaten.
You can say what you want, but when someone passes you and then gives you that look after the flag, you don’t soon forget that they absolutely did put it to you both on the track and in your head.
250 Moto 1 Main Event Results
Notes: #56 Penalized 5 championship points for jumping on a red cross
#47 Penalized 5 championship points for jumping on a red cross and 1 position for passing on a red cross
|POS
|#
|BIKE
|RIDER
|INTERVAL
|BEST LAP (LAP #)
|TOTAL TIME
|HOMETOWN
|TEAM
|1
|1
|HAIDEN DEEGAN
|12 Laps
|1:58.776 (6)
|12/23:38.200
|Temecula, CA
|Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
|2
|56
|SETH HAMMAKER Holeshot
|3.368
|1:57.222 (2)
|12/23:41.567
|Bainbridge, PA
|Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
|3
|30
|JO SHIMODA
|6.767
|1:56.381 (2)
|12/23:44.967
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda HRC Progressive
|4
|47
|LEVI KITCHEN
|5.064
|56.750 (12)
|12/23:43.264
|Washougal, WA
|Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
|5
|83
|AUSTIN FORKNER
|22.989
|1:58.596 (2)
|12/24:01.189
|Richards, MO
|Triumph Factory Racing
|6
|25
|RYDER DIFRANCESCO
|24.485
|1:59.818 (2)
|12/24:02.685
|Bakersfield, CA
|Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing
|7
|16
|TOM VIALLE
|25.550
|1:59.978 (2)
|12/24:03.751
|Avignon, France
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|8
|100
|COLE DAVIES
|26.691
|1:58.840 (2)
|12/24:04.891
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
|9
|41
|NATE THRASHER
|27.665
|2:00.727 (6)
|12/24:05.865
|Livingston, TN
|Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
|10
|26
|TY MASTERPOOL
|31.199
|1:59.262 (3)
|12/24:09.399
|Paradise, TX
|Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
|11
|98
|DREW ADAMS
|33.848
|2:00.434 (3)
|12/24:12.048
|Chattanooga Tennessee
|Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
|12
|92
|MAXIMUS VOHLAND
|37.126
|2:01.078 (3)
|12/24:15.326
|Temecula, CA
|Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
|13
|31
|MAX ANSTIE
|42.511
|2:02.426 (7)
|12/24:20.710
|United Kingdom
|Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
|14
|44
|DILAN SCHWARTZ
|50.516
|2:01.771 (7)
|12/24:28.716
|Alpine, CA
|Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha
|15
|34
|DAXTON BENNICK
|53.604
|2:01.352 (3)
|12/24:31.804
|Morganton, NC
|Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
|16
|59
|CULLIN PARK
|59.339
|2:01.026 (2)
|12/24:37.538
|Clermont, FL
|Phoenix Racing Honda
|17
|19
|JORDON SMITH
|1:11.305
|2:00.039 (8)
|12/24:49.505
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph Racing Factory Team
|18
|65
|LUX TURNER
|1:16.237
|2:02.510 (2)
|12/24:54.437
|Gardnerville, NV
|AEO Powersports KTM Racing Team
|19
|75
|GAGE LINVILLE
|1:19.172
|2:03.611 (3)
|12/24:57.372
|Lake Park, GA
|The Dirt Bike Depot
|20
|302
|PARKER ROSS
|1:46.015
|2:02.858 (3)
|12/25:24.215
|Herald, CA
|Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha
|21
|55
|HENRY MILLER
|10 Laps
|2:03.100 (2)
|2/3:40.319
|Rochester, MN
|MX6 Racing
|22
|36
|GARRETT MARCHBANKS
|10 Laps
|2:02.419 (2)
|2/3:43.093
|Coalville, UT
IN the 450 class, #1 Jett Lawrence grabbed the holeshot and never looked back. On a track as rutted and soft as part of this one were, you knew nobody was going to have anything for him unless #3 Eli Tomac put on one of his wild, edge-of-your seat rides, but it didn’t happen.
ON lap 1 it was Lawrence, Tomac, #94 Ken Roczen, #4 Chase Sexton, and then #96 Hunter Lawrence closing in. #32 Justin Cooper had the red plate but was dead last off the start.
Tomac messed up in a rut at the 5:00 mark of the race and Sexton moved into 2nd place, anout 5 down on Lawrence out front.
You could see the weather start to make a turn for the worse as the wind picked up and things started to get tossed around.
At the flag it was Lawrence, Sexton, Tomac and H. Lawrence.
The day was stopped there as there was lightning in the sky and it lasted until they started losing light. If you scan the comment section of just about any post on the subject, the fans were none too impressed with this decision.
450 Moto 1 Main Event Results
|POS
|#
|BIKE
|RIDER
|INTERVAL
|BEST LAP (LAP #)
|TOTAL TIME
|HOMETOWN
|TEAM
|1
|1
|JETT LAWRENCE Holeshot
|12 Laps
|1:58.868 (6)
|12/23:31.477
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda HRC Progressive
|2
|4
|CHASE SEXTON
|3.865
|1:58.778 (6)
|12/23:35.342
|La Moille, IL
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|3
|3
|ELI TOMAC
|7.531
|1:58.767 (6)
|12/23:39.008
|Cortez, CO
|Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
|4
|96
|HUNTER LAWRENCE
|9.868
|1:58.439 (6)
|12/23:41.344
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda HRC Progressive
|5
|24
|R.J. HAMPSHIRE
|25.590
|2:00.228 (6)
|12/23:57.067
|Hudson, FL
|Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
|6
|94
|KEN ROCZEN
|31.054
|2:00.358 (5)
|12/24:02.530
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki
|7
|2
|COOPER WEBB
|52.072
|2:02.235 (5)
|12/24:23.549
|Newport, NC
|Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
|8
|14
|DYLAN FERRANDIS
|57.003
|2:02.443 (3)
|12/24:28.480
|Avignon, France
|Phoenix Racing Honda
|9
|17
|JOEY SAVATGY
|1:02.075
|2:02.589 (3)
|12/24:33.552
|Clermont, FL
|Quadlock Honda Racing
|10
|51
|JUSTIN BARCIA
|1:13.131
|2:03.279 (6)
|12/24:44.608
|Monroe NY
|Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing
|11
|32
|JUSTIN COOPER
|1:15.979
|2:02.870 (3)
|12/24:47.456
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
|12
|57
|BENNY BLOSS
|1:31.685
|2:05.137 (2)
|12/25:03.162
|Oak Grove, MO
|Factory Liqui Moly Beta Racing
|13
|46
|JUSTIN HILL
|1:33.900
|2:04.955 (4)
|12/25:05.377
|Yoncalla, OR
|Team Tedder Racing
|14
|992
|VALENTIN GUILLOD
|1:41.913
|2:03.919 (5)
|12/25:13.390
|Motier, Switzerland
|Gizmo Mods Rock River Yamaha Racing
|15
|12
|SHANE MCELRATH
|1:42.828
|2:05.639 (4)
|12/25:14.305
|Oakland, FL
|Quadlock Honda Racing
|16
|15
|DEAN WILSON
|1:48.161
|2:05.793 (3)
|12/25:19.637
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Honda HRC Progressive
|17
|49
|MITCHELL OLDENBURG
|1:49.579
|2:05.459 (3)
|12/25:21.056
|Alvord, TX
|Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing
|18
|37
|COTY SCHOCK
|1:52.404
|2:05.539 (2)
|12/25:23.880
|Dover, DE
|Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
|19
|42
|HARRI KULLAS
|1:54.339
|2:06.746 (5)
|12/25:25.816
|Tallinn, Estonia
|MRPSBR Husqvarna Racing
|20
|86
|MITCHELL HARRISON
|1 Lap
|2:08.598 (7)
|11/23:33.348
|Brighton, MI
|Partzilla Blaster PRMX Racing
|21
|68
|JEREMY HAND
|1 Lap
|2:07.530 (2)
|11/23:40.059
|Mantua, OH
|Valley Motorsports
|22
|53
|ROMAIN PAPE
|1 Lap
|2:07.763 (7)
|11/24:17.794
|Morlaix, France
|The McGinley Clinic Privateer Support Program
We now move to St Louis where the overall points will be doubled before they are tripled at the final round in Las Vegas the following week.
MONACO (Principailty of Monaco) 8 September 2025 – Infront Moto Racing is delighted to share the provisional entry list for the 2025 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, scheduled at the legendary Ironman Raceway from October 3 to 5, has been unveiled. A total of 38 nations is set to compete, delivering some of the sport’s most accomplished athletes on a truly global stage.
Team USA will take full advantage of the home turf advantage with a powerhouse lineup. Eli Tomac, making his sixth MXoN appearance, brings his wealth of experience. He will be joined by Chase Sexton, the reigning AMA Pro Motocross Champion, and the highly anticipated debutant Haiden Deegan who is highly regarded as one of the most talented rider of his generation.
Team Australia, the defending champions, return with an all-star team composed of the unstoppable Lawrence brothers, Jett and Hunter, alongside Kyle Webster, looking to repeat their 2024 success.
Europe’s representation is both robust and competitive: Team France has already named their team with current MXGP red plate Romain Febvre, Maxime Renaux and Mathis Valin. Team Belgium will be another serious contender with Lucas and Sacha Coenen and Liam Everts. Team Netherlands is poised to field a strong squad with Glenn Coldenhoff, Kay de Wolf and Calvin Vlaanderen.
Team Spain with Rubén Fernández, Guillem Farrés, and Francisco García filling out the team while Team Germany has finalizsd a formidable lineup with Ken Roczen, Simon Längenfelder and Maximilian Spies, blending star power with rising talent.
Meanwhile, Team Italy will lean into its rich motocross heritage with the legendary Tony Cairoli expected to lead the charge along with Andrea Bonacorsi and Andrea Adamo while five-time World Champion Tim Gajser will be leading Team Slovenia.
This edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is shaping up to be truly exceptional with stellar lineups, deep cross-continental participation, and the added drama of defending champions and legendary names all converging at Ironman Raceway.
It’s going to have to be short and sweet this week. I did a 6-hour MTB relay with Greg Poisson Sunday and I had planned on talking about that here, but I’m way out of time. I shot GoPro video of the race agin this time but I heard the tell-tale *beep* mid lap a couple times that told me there was a problem. It turned out I was suffering the old SD Card Error, so I’ll pop them in the computer now and see if anything is still there.
Have a great week, everyone.
See you at the races…
