Grab yourself another cup for this week’s Monday Morning Coffee column about some of what happened this weekend in Motocross and more…
By Billy Rainford
Hello again from the deep freeze! We woke up to -21C this morning. That looks like the end of it though because the forecast even show us going up above the freezing mark. It’s been a winter straight out of my elementary school days this year. We haven’t seen weather like this since…well, I’m not even gong to tell you when I was a public schooler. Just know that it’s been a ling time.
Just a couple years ago, Gopher Dunes was able to open at least one day every single month of the year. I can guarantee that won’t happen this winter. December and January kicked our butts!
Did you watch the Super Bowl last night?
I watched it from home on a feed from the USA. It’s always more entertaining that way because then you get all the multi-million dollar commercials. But something sort of freaked me out this time. 80% of the ads were for some sort of AI or product that used AI.
I typed the question into….AI to see what it would tell me:
“The exact percentage of commercials during the 2026 Super Bowl that were for AI is not specified. However, it was noted that there was a significant presence of AI-themed advertisements, particularly in the first quarter, where many viewers expressed frustration over the abundance of AI ads. This trend suggests that AI commercials were a prominent feature of this year’s Super Bowl, similar to the previous year’s focus on cryptocurrency ads.”
AI, Crypto, and Gambling seem to take up the majority of ad space these days and I’m not a fan.
I didn’t have a horse in this race, but since I lived in Vancouver, BC for 11 years I was cheering for Seattle. It’s nice not really caring who wins one of these big games. I’m actually a Vancouver Canucks fan, so believe me when I say I’ve had more than my fair share of disappointment.
I do remember when the Canucks went to Game 7 a “few” years ago. We were all staying at the Allison’s farm in Delburne, Alberta, between rounds of the Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals.
I had a playoffs tradition that meant you had to do a shot of Crown Royal every time the Canucks scored a goal. It had been a pretty safe gamble for a ling time, but this year they went as far as a team could go without winning.
We were all watching the game at Brad Allison‘s place. I had stopped and bought a couple bottle of Crown Royal at the Duty Free and everyone joined in the gamble. It was a memorable way to watch the games!
No, the Canucks didn’t win the Stanley Cup that year, but we all had a blast doing shots every time they scored. They actually had a hard time scoring any goals that final series so we all made it through relatively unscathed.
Canadian results from Glendale Supercross
We had 4 Canadians in the night show at Round 5 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday. I was talking with Kyle Springman who is with Tyler Gibbs and we didn’t think that had ever happened before. I plugged it into ai and it didn’t think so either!
#66 Cole Thompson YAM
Q: 16
Heat 1: 6
Main: 16
#800 Preston Masciangelo GAS
Q: 24
Heat 1: 9
Main: 18
#585 Blake Davies HQV
Q: 20
Heat 1: 16
LCQ: 12
#214 Tyler Gibbs YAM
Q: 40
Heat 1: 19
LCQ: 20 (crashed early causing red flag.)
2026 Glendale Supercross Round 5 Results and Points
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Arizona
2026 SX 250 West Championship
|#
|BIKE
|RIDER
|POINTS
|POINT ADJUSTMENTS
|1: Anaheim 1
|2: San Diego
|3: Anaheim 2
|4: Houston
|5: Glendale
|1
|1W
|Haiden Deegan
|118
|0
|184th
|251st
|251st
|251st
|251st
|2
|23
|Michael Mosiman
|91
|0
|175th
|203rd
|222nd
|148th
|184th
|3
|34
|Ryder Difrancesco
|89
|0
|203rd
|157th
|203rd
|175th
|175th
|4
|61
|Max Anstie
|88
|0
|251st
|175th
|166th
|166th
|148th
|5
|142
|Cameron Mcadoo
|80
|0
|022nd
|222nd
|184th
|203rd
|203rd
|6
|47
|Levi Kitchen
|79
|0
|166th
|184th
|121st
|222nd
|222nd
|7
|19
|Maximus Vohland
|77
|-3
|157th
|148th
|175th
|154th
|166th
|8
|60
|Hunter Yoder
|60
|0
|148th
|121st
|157th
|157th
|157th
|9
|40
|Parker Ross
|57
|0
|814th
|1111th
|139th
|139th
|1210th
|10
|57
|Avery Long
|49
|0
|139th
|1012th
|517th
|814th
|139th
|11
|71
|Carson Mumford
|48
|0
|1111th
|814th
|148th
|1210th
|319th
|12
|224
|Joshua Varize
|45
|0
|913th
|319th
|1210th
|1111th
|1012th
|13
|43
|Lux Turner
|39
|0
|715th
|913th
|319th
|913th
|1111th
|14
|29
|Chance Hymas
|38
|0
|222nd
|166th
|022nd
|15
|42
|Dilan Schwartz
|36
|0
|1210th
|139th
|1111th
|040th
|16
|70
|Anthony Bourdon
|28
|0
|616th
|1210th
|024th
|1012th
|17
|131
|Crockett Myers
|26
|0
|517th
|040th
|913th
|418th
|814th
|18
|237
|Robbie Wageman
|25
|0
|1012th
|022nd
|616th
|041st
|913th
|19
|83
|Justin Rodbell
|23
|0
|319th
|023rd
|814th
|517th
|715th
|20
|245
|Matti Jorgensen
|20
|0
|418th
|024th
|1012th
|616th
|024th
2026 SX 450 Championship
|#
|BIKE
|RIDER
|POINTS
|POINT ADJUSTMENTS
|1: Anaheim 1
|2: San Diego
|3: Anaheim 2
|4: Houston
|5: Glendale
|1
|96
|Hunter Lawrence
|106
|0
|184th
|222nd
|222nd
|222nd
|222nd
|2
|94
|Ken Roczen
|101
|0
|222nd
|203rd
|148th
|203rd
|251st
|3
|3
|Eli Tomac
|98
|0
|251st
|251st
|203rd
|184th
|1012th
|4
|1
|Cooper Webb
|91
|0
|157th
|148th
|175th
|251st
|203rd
|5
|4
|Chase Sexton
|89
|0
|148th
|184th
|251st
|175th
|157th
|6
|32
|Justin Cooper
|75
|0
|166th
|166th
|1210th
|139th
|184th
|7
|26
|Jorge Prado
|73
|-3
|173rd
|913th
|157th
|157th
|175th
|8
|21
|Jason Anderson
|73
|0
|175th
|1111th
|184th
|166th
|1111th
|9
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|66
|0
|913th
|175th
|166th
|814th
|166th
|10
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|62
|0
|139th
|139th
|1111th
|1210th
|139th
|11
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|50
|0
|1210th
|157th
|022nd
|913th
|148th
|12
|28
|Christian Craig
|45
|0
|1111th
|715th
|913th
|1012th
|814th
|13
|46
|Justin Hill
|40
|0
|814th
|814th
|715th
|517th
|1210th
|14
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|38
|0
|418th
|1012th
|139th
|1111th
|036th
|15
|27
|Malcolm Stewart
|36
|0
|022nd
|1210th
|1012th
|148th
|022nd
|16
|45
|Colt Nichols
|34
|0
|1012th
|616th
|616th
|616th
|616th
|17
|36
|Garrett Marchbanks
|24
|0
|028th
|814th
|715th
|913th
|18
|12
|Shane McElrath
|24
|0
|517th
|418th
|418th
|418th
|715th
|19
|719
|Vince Friese
|14
|-5
|319th
|517th
|-219th
|319th
|517th
|20
|33
|Austin Forkner
|12
|0
|715th
|039th
|517th
FIM North American Arenacross Round 6
Results and Points
Findlay Toyota Center
Prescott Valley Arizona
Friday, February 6, 2026
|AX Lites (A/B) Overall Positions
|1st#33
|DANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
|Main 1:2nd
Main 2:1st
|2nd#779
|RYAN BOUTILIER
PUEBLO, CO
|Main 1:3rd
Main 2:2nd
|3rd#2
|JEREMY FAPPANI
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
|Main 1:1st
Main 2:3rd
|4th#714
|RYDER PATRIDGE
SANTA ANA, CA
|Main 1:4th
Main 2:4th
|5th#27
|ROCCO MORSE
BURBANK, CA
|Main 1:5th
Main 2:5th
|6th#28
|SAMSON VILLA
GOODYEAR, AZ
|Main 1:8th
Main 2:6th
|7th#28x
|COBEE SERAK
MONTE VISTA, CO
|Main 1:6th
Main 2:7th
|8th#23
|JACK MARDELL
PEORIA, AZ
|Main 1:9th
Main 2:8th
|9th#45
|MASON SABATINA
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
|Main 1:7th
Main 2:DNS
Series Points
|Pos
|Racer
|Total
|1st#33
|DANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
|77
|2nd#58
|LIAM DODDS 🇨🇦
REVELSTOKE, BC
|45
|3rd#27
|ROCCO MORSE
BURBANK, CA
|34
|4th#470
|ETHAN DAY
MUSKEGON, MI
|27
|5th#573
|CHRISTOPHER BLACKMER
MUSKEGON, MI
|26
|6th#714
|RYDER PATRIDGE
SANTA ANA, CA
|25
|6th#5
|ZACH PHIFER 🇨🇦
CARLETON PLACE, ON
|25
|8th#779
|RYAN BOUTILIER
PUEBLO, CO
|22
|9th#28x
|COBEE SERAK
MONTE VISTA, CO
|21
|10th#31
|CADEN MEYER
AURORA, NE
|16
|AX ProOverall PositionsGo to PointsGo to Laptimes
|1st#98
|AUSTIN POLITELLI
MURRIETA, CA
|Heat 1:1st
Main 1:1st
Main 2:1st
|2nd#200
|RYAN BREECE
ATHOL, ID
|Heat 2:1st
Main 1:2nd
Main 2:2nd
|3rd#14
|ROBBIE WAGEMAN
NEWHALL, CA
|Heat 2:2nd
Main 1:3rd
Main 2:3rd
|4th#581
|KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC
|Heat 1:3rd
Main 1:4th
Main 2:5th
|5th#2
|JEREMY FAPPANI
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
|Heat 2:3rd
Main 1:5th
Main 2:6th
|6th#597
|MASON KERR
ALTOONA, IA
|Heat 1:4th
Main 1:6th
Main 2:7th
|7th#16
|COLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, ON
|Heat 1:2nd
Main 1:11th
Main 2:4th
|8th#33
|DANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
|Heat 1:5th
Main 1:8th
Main 2:8th
|9th#636
|LUKE KALAITZIAN
SUN VALLEY, CA
|Heat 2:5th
Main 1:7th
Main 2:11th
|10th#357
|KAMERON BARBOA
LOS LUNAS, NM
|Heat 2:6th
Main 1:10th
Main 2:9th
|11th#383
|DEREK VANDERGRAAF
LEMOORE, CA
|Heat 2:4th
Main 1:9th
Main 2:12th
|12th#254
|CONNOR CHANDLER
MESA, AZ
|Heat 1:7th
Main 1:12th
Main 2:10th
|DNS#714
|RYDER PATRIDGE
SANTA ANA, CA
|Heat 1:6th
Main 1:DNS
Main 2:DNS
Series Points
|Pos
|Racer
|Total
|1st#200
|RYAN BREECE
ATHOL, ID
|214
|2nd#98
|AUSTIN POLITELLI
MURRIETA, CA
|196
|3rd#16
|COLE THOMPSON 🇨🇦
BRIGDEN, ON
|187
|4th#581
|KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC
|148
|5th#14
|ROBBIE WAGEMAN
NEWHALL, CA
|113
|6th#73
|STEVE MAGES
SARDINIA, OH
|99
|7th#33
|DANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
|90
|8th#2
|JEREMY FAPPANI
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
|80
|9th#636
|LUKE KALAITZIAN
SUN VALLEY, CA
|72
|10th#500
|JULIEN BENEK 🇨🇦
MISSON, BC
|68
|11th#58
|LIAM DODDS 🇨🇦
REVELSTOKE, BC
|61
|12th#114
|QUINN AMYOTTE 🇨🇦
BLACKSTOCK, ON
|56
|13th#573
|CHRISTOPHER BLACKMER
MUSKEGON, MI
|49
|14th#37
|PAYTON MORNINGSTAR 🇨🇦
FORT ERIE, ON
|42
|15th#316
|EVAN STICE
CARMEN, ID
|32
Full results HERE.
Next Round:
Sparks Livestock Events Center
Reno, Nevada
Saturday, February 14, 2026
Our old friend Al Strickert is back down in Florida again this year. He crashed early last year during his stay down south and had to have hip replacement surgery! Good news, he’s on an even faster bike this time, a YZ450! Haha.
He’s currently on the Florida panhandle and hopes to head over to see what Kody Renzland has going on for our Canadians at Dreamland MX. We’ll see if we can get him through the gates to check in this week.
OK, I’ve run out of time. It’s high noon here in the east and that’s my MMC deadline. I hope this was enough to get you through another cup to get the week started.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.