Monday Morning Coffee

Grab yourself another cup for this week’s Monday Morning Coffee column about some of what happened this weekend in Motocross and more…

By Billy Rainford

Hello again from the deep freeze! We woke up to -21C this morning. That looks like the end of it though because the forecast even show us going up above the freezing mark. It’s been a winter straight out of my elementary school days this year. We haven’t seen weather like this since…well, I’m not even gong to tell you when I was a public schooler. Just know that it’s been a ling time.

Just a couple years ago, Gopher Dunes was able to open at least one day every single month of the year. I can guarantee that won’t happen this winter. December and January kicked our butts!

Did you watch the Super Bowl last night?

I watched it from home on a feed from the USA. It’s always more entertaining that way because then you get all the multi-million dollar commercials. But something sort of freaked me out this time. 80% of the ads were for some sort of AI or product that used AI.

I typed the question into….AI to see what it would tell me:

“The exact percentage of commercials during the 2026 Super Bowl that were for AI is not specified. However, it was noted that there was a significant presence of AI-themed advertisements, particularly in the first quarter, where many viewers expressed frustration over the abundance of AI ads. This trend suggests that AI commercials were a prominent feature of this year’s Super Bowl, similar to the previous year’s focus on cryptocurrency ads.”

AI, Crypto, and Gambling seem to take up the majority of ad space these days and I’m not a fan.

I didn’t have a horse in this race, but since I lived in Vancouver, BC for 11 years I was cheering for Seattle. It’s nice not really caring who wins one of these big games. I’m actually a Vancouver Canucks fan, so believe me when I say I’ve had more than my fair share of disappointment.

I do remember when the Canucks went to Game 7 a “few” years ago. We were all staying at the Allison’s farm in Delburne, Alberta, between rounds of the Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals.

I had a playoffs tradition that meant you had to do a shot of Crown Royal every time the Canucks scored a goal. It had been a pretty safe gamble for a ling time, but this year they went as far as a team could go without winning.

We were all watching the game at Brad Allison‘s place. I had stopped and bought a couple bottle of Crown Royal at the Duty Free and everyone joined in the gamble. It was a memorable way to watch the games!

No, the Canucks didn’t win the Stanley Cup that year, but we all had a blast doing shots every time they scored. They actually had a hard time scoring any goals that final series so we all made it through relatively unscathed.

Here’s a 2010 photo with 3 of the 4 Allisons in it. | Bigwave photo

Canadian results from Glendale Supercross

We had 4 Canadians in the night show at Round 5 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday. I was talking with Kyle Springman who is with Tyler Gibbs and we didn’t think that had ever happened before. I plugged it into ai and it didn’t think so either!

Cole Thompson back on the 250 in Glendale. | Kardy photo for Brown Dog Wilson

#66 Cole Thompson YAM

Q: 16

Heat 1: 6

Main: 16

#800 Preston Masciangelo GAS

Q: 24

Heat 1: 9

Main: 18

#585 Blake Davies HQV

Q: 20

Heat 1: 16

LCQ: 12

#214 Tyler Gibbs YAM

Q: 40

Heat 1: 19

LCQ: 20 (crashed early causing red flag.)

2026 Glendale Supercross Round 5 Results and Points

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

2026 SX 250 West Championship

# BIKE RIDER POINTS POINT ADJUSTMENTS 1: Anaheim 1 2: San Diego 3: Anaheim 2 4: Houston 5: Glendale 1 1W Haiden Deegan 118 0 184th 251st 251st 251st 251st 2 23 Michael Mosiman 91 0 175th 203rd 222nd 148th 184th 3 34 Ryder Difrancesco 89 0 203rd 157th 203rd 175th 175th 4 61 Max Anstie 88 0 251st 175th 166th 166th 148th 5 142 Cameron Mcadoo 80 0 022nd 222nd 184th 203rd 203rd 6 47 Levi Kitchen 79 0 166th 184th 121st 222nd 222nd 7 19 Maximus Vohland 77 -3 157th 148th 175th 154th 166th 8 60 Hunter Yoder 60 0 148th 121st 157th 157th 157th 9 40 Parker Ross 57 0 814th 1111th 139th 139th 1210th 10 57 Avery Long 49 0 139th 1012th 517th 814th 139th 11 71 Carson Mumford 48 0 1111th 814th 148th 1210th 319th 12 224 Joshua Varize 45 0 913th 319th 1210th 1111th 1012th 13 43 Lux Turner 39 0 715th 913th 319th 913th 1111th 14 29 Chance Hymas 38 0 222nd 166th 022nd 15 42 Dilan Schwartz 36 0 1210th 139th 1111th 040th 16 70 Anthony Bourdon 28 0 616th 1210th 024th 1012th 17 131 Crockett Myers 26 0 517th 040th 913th 418th 814th 18 237 Robbie Wageman 25 0 1012th 022nd 616th 041st 913th 19 83 Justin Rodbell 23 0 319th 023rd 814th 517th 715th 20 245 Matti Jorgensen 20 0 418th 024th 1012th 616th 024th

2026 SX 450 Championship

# BIKE RIDER POINTS POINT ADJUSTMENTS 1: Anaheim 1 2: San Diego 3: Anaheim 2 4: Houston 5: Glendale 1 96 Hunter Lawrence 106 0 184th 222nd 222nd 222nd 222nd 2 94 Ken Roczen 101 0 222nd 203rd 148th 203rd 251st 3 3 Eli Tomac 98 0 251st 251st 203rd 184th 1012th 4 1 Cooper Webb 91 0 157th 148th 175th 251st 203rd 5 4 Chase Sexton 89 0 148th 184th 251st 175th 157th 6 32 Justin Cooper 75 0 166th 166th 1210th 139th 184th 7 26 Jorge Prado 73 -3 173rd 913th 157th 157th 175th 8 21 Jason Anderson 73 0 175th 1111th 184th 166th 1111th 9 17 Joey Savatgy 66 0 913th 175th 166th 814th 166th 10 14 Dylan Ferrandis 62 0 139th 139th 1111th 1210th 139th 11 7 Aaron Plessinger 50 0 1210th 157th 022nd 913th 148th 12 28 Christian Craig 45 0 1111th 715th 913th 1012th 814th 13 46 Justin Hill 40 0 814th 814th 715th 517th 1210th 14 24 R.J. Hampshire 38 0 418th 1012th 139th 1111th 036th 15 27 Malcolm Stewart 36 0 022nd 1210th 1012th 148th 022nd 16 45 Colt Nichols 34 0 1012th 616th 616th 616th 616th 17 36 Garrett Marchbanks 24 0 028th 814th 715th 913th 18 12 Shane McElrath 24 0 517th 418th 418th 418th 715th 19 719 Vince Friese 14 -5 319th 517th -219th 319th 517th 20 33 Austin Forkner 12 0 715th 039th 517th

FIM North American Arenacross Round 6

Results and Points

Findlay Toyota Center

Prescott Valley Arizona

Friday, February 6, 2026

AX Lites (A/B) Overall Positions 1st#33 DANE MORALES

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA Main 1:2nd

Main 2:1st 2nd#779 RYAN BOUTILIER

PUEBLO, CO Main 1:3rd

Main 2:2nd 3rd#2 JEREMY FAPPANI

SCOTTSDALE, AZ Main 1:1st

Main 2:3rd 4th#714 RYDER PATRIDGE

SANTA ANA, CA Main 1:4th

Main 2:4th 5th#27 ROCCO MORSE

BURBANK, CA Main 1:5th

Main 2:5th 6th#28 SAMSON VILLA

GOODYEAR, AZ Main 1:8th

Main 2:6th 7th#28x COBEE SERAK

MONTE VISTA, CO Main 1:6th

Main 2:7th 8th#23 JACK MARDELL

PEORIA, AZ Main 1:9th

Main 2:8th 9th#45 MASON SABATINA

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ Main 1:7th

Main 2:DNS

Series Points

Pos Racer Total 1st#33 DANE MORALES

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA 77 2nd#58 LIAM DODDS 🇨🇦

REVELSTOKE, BC 45 3rd#27 ROCCO MORSE

BURBANK, CA 34 4th#470 ETHAN DAY

MUSKEGON, MI 27 5th#573 CHRISTOPHER BLACKMER

MUSKEGON, MI 26 6th#714 RYDER PATRIDGE

SANTA ANA, CA 25 6th#5 ZACH PHIFER 🇨🇦

CARLETON PLACE, ON 25 8th#779 RYAN BOUTILIER

PUEBLO, CO 22 9th#28x COBEE SERAK

MONTE VISTA, CO 21 10th#31 CADEN MEYER

AURORA, NE 16

AX ProOverall PositionsGo to PointsGo to Laptimes 1st#98 AUSTIN POLITELLI

MURRIETA, CA Heat 1:1st

Main 1:1st

Main 2:1st 2nd#200 RYAN BREECE

ATHOL, ID Heat 2:1st

Main 1:2nd

Main 2:2nd 3rd#14 ROBBIE WAGEMAN

NEWHALL, CA Heat 2:2nd

Main 1:3rd

Main 2:3rd 4th#581 KYLE BITTERMAN

PELZER, SC Heat 1:3rd

Main 1:4th

Main 2:5th 5th#2 JEREMY FAPPANI

SCOTTSDALE, AZ Heat 2:3rd

Main 1:5th

Main 2:6th 6th#597 MASON KERR

ALTOONA, IA Heat 1:4th

Main 1:6th

Main 2:7th 7th#16 COLE THOMPSON

BRIGDEN, ON Heat 1:2nd

Main 1:11th

Main 2:4th 8th#33 DANE MORALES

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA Heat 1:5th

Main 1:8th

Main 2:8th 9th#636 LUKE KALAITZIAN

SUN VALLEY, CA Heat 2:5th

Main 1:7th

Main 2:11th 10th#357 KAMERON BARBOA

LOS LUNAS, NM Heat 2:6th

Main 1:10th

Main 2:9th 11th#383 DEREK VANDERGRAAF

LEMOORE, CA Heat 2:4th

Main 1:9th

Main 2:12th 12th#254 CONNOR CHANDLER

MESA, AZ Heat 1:7th

Main 1:12th

Main 2:10th DNS#714 RYDER PATRIDGE

SANTA ANA, CA Heat 1:6th

Main 1:DNS

Main 2:DNS

Series Points

Pos Racer Total 1st#200 RYAN BREECE

ATHOL, ID 214 2nd#98 AUSTIN POLITELLI

MURRIETA, CA 196 3rd#16 COLE THOMPSON 🇨🇦

BRIGDEN, ON 187 4th#581 KYLE BITTERMAN

PELZER, SC 148 5th#14 ROBBIE WAGEMAN

NEWHALL, CA 113 6th#73 STEVE MAGES

SARDINIA, OH 99 7th#33 DANE MORALES

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA 90 8th#2 JEREMY FAPPANI

SCOTTSDALE, AZ 80 9th#636 LUKE KALAITZIAN

SUN VALLEY, CA 72 10th#500 JULIEN BENEK 🇨🇦

MISSON, BC 68 11th#58 LIAM DODDS 🇨🇦

REVELSTOKE, BC 61 12th#114 QUINN AMYOTTE 🇨🇦

BLACKSTOCK, ON 56 13th#573 CHRISTOPHER BLACKMER

MUSKEGON, MI 49 14th#37 PAYTON MORNINGSTAR 🇨🇦

FORT ERIE, ON 42 15th#316 EVAN STICE

CARMEN, ID 32

Full results HERE.

Next Round:

Sparks Livestock Events Center

Reno, Nevada

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Our old friend Al Strickert is back down in Florida again this year. He crashed early last year during his stay down south and had to have hip replacement surgery! Good news, he’s on an even faster bike this time, a YZ450! Haha.

He’s currently on the Florida panhandle and hopes to head over to see what Kody Renzland has going on for our Canadians at Dreamland MX. We’ll see if we can get him through the gates to check in this week.

OK, I’ve run out of time. It’s high noon here in the east and that’s my MMC deadline. I hope this was enough to get you through another cup to get the week started.