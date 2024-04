MXGP of Sardegna Results, Points, and Video Highlights

Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG ESP SAR TRE POR ESP FRA GER LAT ITA INA INA CZE BEL SWE NED SUI TUR CHN ITA 1 1 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 174 7

25-22 10

25-25 10

25-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 243 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 157 10

16-25 9

22-22 9

22-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 84 Herlings, J. NED KTM 125 5

13-14 7

20-18 8

20-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 3 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 123 9

22-20 3

18-20 0

15-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 41 Jonass, Pauls LAT HON 113 8

20-18 0

13-14 6

16-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI KAW 99 4

14-16 5

14-15 7

10-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 10 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 90 2

12-12 2

12-16 5

14-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 259 Coldenhoff, G. NED FAN 83 0

15-13 6

15-0 4

18-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 24 Horgmo, Kevin NOR HON 64 0

9-11 0

10-12 0

11-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 959 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 63 6

18-15 8

16-0

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 11 92 Guillod, V. SUI HON 60 1

10-10 4

11-13 2

3-6 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 12 919 Watson, Ben GBR BET 58 0

11-9 0

8-9 0

12-9 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 13 517 Gifting, Isak SWE YAM 44 0

5-6 1

6-6 0

7-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 14 17 Toendel, C. NOR KTM 37 0

7-4 0

9-5 0

5-7 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 15 128 Monticelli, I. ITA BET 36 3

8-8 0

7-8 0

2-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 16 226 Koch, Tom GER KTM 30 – – 0

2-11 0

9-8 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 17 189 Bogers, Brian NED FAN 26 – – – – 3

13-10 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 18 71 Spies, M. GER KTM 22 – – 0

5-10 0

6-1 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 19 253 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 21 0

6-7 0

1-7 0

0-0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 20 161 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 18 – – 0

3-3 1

8-3 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –