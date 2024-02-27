On the Radar | #78 Maddox Taylor | Chilliwack, BC

By: Billy Rainford

Photos: Supplied

Name: Maddox Taylor

Age: 12

Hometown: Chilliwack, BC

School and Grade: Mount Slesse Middle School, Grade 7 Number: 78 Bike: KTM 65

Race Club or Series: Future West BC Series Classes: 65cc (10-11), 65cc Open, and 85cc (7-11)

#78 Maddox Taylor from Chilliwack, BC is ‘On the Radar.”

How did you get started riding and racing?

I got a KTM 65 for Christmas in 2020 and started riding a lot from there.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

78 was my first number and I chose it because that was my dad‘s pro number.

What’s your favourite subject in school?

PE and Math.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite tracks are Pemberton and Kamloops because they are fast with floater jumps.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider is Jett Lawrence because he is very fast and very smooth and I like the way he rides.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

I look up to Jacob Piccolo because when I started riding he had just one the 250 championship.

Who is your hero?

My dad and Papa.

How did your 2023 season go? Did you meet your expectations?

Awesome! I went way over my expectations by winning the championship in the 65cc (10-11) class and getting 3rd in the 65cc Open class. I learned a lot and plan to build on that.

Maddox won the Future West Moto 65 (10-11) championship in 2023.

What was your best race?

Last race in the 2023 race season in Kamloops. It was my hardest and most memorable race with a lot of ups and downs.

What are your winter plans?

Go skiing, play hockey, and race Arenacross.

What classes will you be racing next season?

85cc (12-16) and Supermini.

What are the big races you’re planning to attend?

Western Canadian Amateur Nationals (WCAN).

What are your biggest accomplishments?

The 65cc (10-11) championship.

Watch for Maddox in 2024 as he makes the move up to the 85 and Supermini classes.

What is your favourite thing about going to the races?

The excitement, adrenaline, hanging out with my friends, and watching the pros race.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

Work on my corner speed and overall consistency, and get as comfortable one my 85 as I was on my 65 with more seat time and practice.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing? What other sports or activities do you do?

I play hockey, I like to scooter at the skate park, and hang out with friends

Thank you. Good luck next season and who would you like to thank?

Thank you, and a huge thanks to: Mountainview Motorsports, Fox Canada, Sky Racing, Matrix Concepts Canada, Atlas Brace, Tri-City Plumbing and Heating, Delaney‘s OK Tire – Langley, BC, Wayne VanDenbrink @ Bannister GM, Chilliwack, BC Phoenix Enterprises… and especially Mom, Dad, and Papa.