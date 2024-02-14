Out of the Blue | Abby Housser | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Photos supplied

Name: Abby Housser

Date of Birth: July 9, 2013

Hometown: Little Britain, Ontario

Race Number: 315

Bike: KTM

Race Club: OCMC, AMO, BRMX

Classes: Ladies B, Ladies A, (7-11)

This week, we feature #315 Abby Housser from Little Britain, Ontario.

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

It was my brother. I have watched him race and thought I could do it, so I started at the age 3.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I love volleyball and ice fishing.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I feel like it’s a boy’s sport but why can’t girls go for it like the boys do? We are good racers too.

Abby’s favourite rider is Quinn Amyotte.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I never thought I would be able to pass or get air on a jump, but now I know I can and don’t have fear doing it.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

I would say Quinn Amyotte because I have known him from when I started and it’s cool to see him race on TV.

What is your favourite track and why?

OCMC because I know that track like the back of my hand and I have grown up going to that track every week.

Abby’s favourite track is OCMC.

What event do you look forward to most every year? What’s one you don’t ever want to miss?

OCMC!!! I love going every week.

Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

I would love to go to the TransCan this year and more Area 51.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Of course I will!

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Don’t give up and don’t worry the boys are not as fast as you think.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

It’s always been 315 because my brother is 215.

Abby hopes to race the TransCan at Walton Raceway this year.

What do you like to do in the off season?

Playing volleyball and going snowmobiling and ice fishing.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Dirt bike coach and work with my mom as a hairdresser.

Who would you like to thank?

My mom and dad for getting me in to this sport and of course, Orange motorsports, Full Factory, Details Hair Salon 35, and Podium Grafix.