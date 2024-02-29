Out of the Blue | Breanna Ball | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Breanna Ball | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Photos supplied

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Breanna Ball

Date of Birth: 4/7/96

Hometown: San Diego, California

Occupation: Service Writer at RDO Equipment

Race Number: 96

Bike: 2021 KTM 150SX, 2006 Yamaha YZ 125, 2020 Kawasaki KX 250

Classes: Women

This week, we feature #96 Breanna Ball from San Diego, California.

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been

racing/riding?

One of my favorite movies as a kid was Motocrossed. I would watch the movie and just want a dirt bike. My dad finally bought me a CRF 150F when I was 12, but I rarely was able to ride due to my mom being against it.

Long story short, after high school I dated a guy that was addicted to meth for a few years. I started drinking heavily due to the negativity in the relationship. When I was 22, I met someone that wanted to teach me how to ride. Instead of being addicted to alcohol, I turned to dirt bikes and was able to better my life.

I bought a used YZ 125 and started spending all of my time riding. Now it has been almost 6 years of being sober and learning how to ride. I am proud of how far I have come and continue to grow.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When I am not riding or at work, I spend a lot of time horseback riding, hiking, and fishing. I love going on adventures and would love to travel more. I grew up being involved with animals. I currently have one dog, one horse, and one cat. I also love wakeboarding and dancing!

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male

racer does not?

I feel that females have to deal with males purposely following them around a track. A lot of times guys will follow me for multiple laps and be right behind me. Also, some males do not like when a female is faster than them and will purposely make an aggressive move.

From your first ride to where you are now, what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I never thought I would make it as far as I have. I remember watching girls at the track and thinking I would never be as good as them. Those girls are now people I get to ride and race with regularly!

Breanna’s favourite track is Cahuilla Creek MX.

Who is your all time favourite rider and why?

My favorite rider is Colin Morrison (Scummy). Colin helped me break a lot of fears and always encouraged me to keep trying. He gave me the opportunity to hit a freestyle ramp (something I never would have even thought I was capable of) and helped me gain a lot of

confidence.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favorite track is Cahuilla Creek Motocross. The individuals who operate this track are friendly and have continued to encourage me and compliment my progress since day one.

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

I am excited for this season. I have a lot of goals, but I look forward to racing Mammoth this year.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishment to date would be jumping a 65 foot gap off a freestyle ramp. My other greatest accomplishment would be racing Mammoth last year.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Motocross has taught me so many life lessons and skills! It teaches you to think quick, have patience, and be strong mentally and physically. Having to be one with the bike teaches you a lot about your body and balance.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years, I hope to have a child that I can teach how to ride and travel around to races or events with. I also would like to achieve clearing larger jumps and compete in more races.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful

in motocross?

I feel that Vicki Golden has paved a way for women riders. She inspires so many girls to keep riding.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I feel that I excel most on tracks that have hard packed dirt and get rough throughout the day.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

If I have children, I would love for him or her to race. I am excited to have a child one day to ride with, but I would never force it on my child. There are plenty of other hobbies in life to enjoy!

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it

be?

Don’t worry about what other people think. I was too scared of being judged on the track or being called slow and would refuse to ride until almost everyone left the track at the end of the day. I still struggle with the fear of other people’s thoughts, but I force myself to enter races and events that will help me get over that fear.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

I was afraid of what other people thought about me. I was embarrassed for being slow and not knowing how to ride. I still struggle with it, but I enter races and events that help me overcome that fear.

Breanna just found out about our series, but maybe we’ll see here up here one day.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My race number is 96. I chose this number because I was born in 1996.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

If I was ever given the opportunity to compete in the Triple Crown I would.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown?

I was unaware of the Canadian WMX Triple Crown until now. I did some research and it seems like it would be a fun event to be in and it is awesome that Canada has an event like that.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my family, my boyfriend’s family, Pursuit Energy, and Motosport for supporting me. I would also like to thank my boyfriend, Austin, for coaching me and being by my side everywhere I go.