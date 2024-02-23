Out of the Blue | Brooke Johnson | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Brooke Johnson

Date of Birth: October 27th, 2004

Hometown: Upper Brookside, NS

Grade or Occupation: NSCC for Graphic Design

Race Number: 121

Bike: Triumph 2024 Triumph TX 250-X

Race Club: Coastal Moto

Classes: Ladies / Junior MX2

This week, we feature our first upcoming Triumph racer, #121 Brooke Johnson from Upper Brookside, NS. | B Martell photo

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Go for it! There are so many people who will support you – and despite what most believe, you ARE capable! Yes, it’s a male-dominated sport, but the amount of women is steadily increasing and I hope it continues to do so! It is so much fun and I guarantee you’ll have a good time as well as meet some really awesome people.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown?

I think it’s amazing that we have a dedicated, competitive women’s series! I’m super-excited to get to race the entire East Coast series, it’ll be my first time and it’s a dream come true. I’ve always looked up to the women who race the WMX Triple Crown Series. They’ve been a big inspiration for me since I first threw my leg over a bike. It feels like a big deal, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity.

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I always looked up to my mom, and I still do. Being a kid and hearing stories about my mom and Heidi Cooke racing together was the coolest thing to me. My mom, Crashley Ashley, was my biggest inspiration – we walked into an old movie store when I was a kid and they had a dozen or so posters and newspapers framed on the wall. The first one I saw was an article on my mom racing when she was in high school. Right then and there I thought she was the coolest person I’d ever met. When I was four, my dad taught me how to ride his first bike, a 1980 z50, and I wore a track into the lawn in no time.

Brooke’s mom raced against Heidi Cooke in her day. | B Martell photo

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I love skiing in the winter, it keeps me busy and not depressed that there’s no motocross through the winter. I also really like working on cars and bikes. I’m really into photography, which started last summer after I took an applied media course at NSCC. It’s been a lot of fun!

What is your favourite track and why?

This is a tough one, but I have to say probably Mount Thom. It’s such a fun track and is by far one of the most unique around our region. It’s so flowy, has fun jumps and varying elevation, and some fantastic soil. Jeremy does an amazing job maintaining it! I have so many memories of racing and practicing there it definitely holds a special place in my heart.

A close second is a little practice track down in the valley owned by Brian Withers. For a one-man show, he sure knows how to maintain a track! It’s such a laid-back environment with such an awesome, flowy track – it really brings out what moto should be about.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

In a heartbeat. Of course, I wouldn’t force them but I would love if my kids raced. I think it’s a great community to get into and the sport teaches you valuable lessons.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Honestly, getting a sponsorship from APD and Triumph has been my biggest accomplishment. I can’t wait to see what this season holds in store for me. It’s a dream come true. This has been something I’ve wanted since I got into the sport and a position I never thought I’d be in. I wouldn’t be here without some amazing people, but seeing my dreams come true in real time has been such an exciting experience. I can’t wait to race the East Coast nationals for the first time.

Watch for Brooke on her Triumph this summer. | B Martell photo

Who would you like to thank?

This is going to be quite the list! I am so grateful for all the support I’ve received, especially for the upcoming season. This dream wouldn’t be possible without my sponsors, friends and family. I want to give a HUGE thanks to Joel Hillier, Coastal Moto, APD motorsports and Triumph. I’m honoured to be given this opportunity and none of this would be possible without them. I feel so lucky! I’d also really like to thank Red Line Oil, Hose and Fittings Canada, FD levy automotive and Mod U Form.

Thanks to ALL of my sponsors: Fundy Compost, Diversco Supply, Callus Moto, IC2 integrated commissioning, Zinc’s Mechanical Insulation, DOC Engineering, Backman heating and cooling, Landmark tree services, Aubenodt distillery, Michael Gardner Cole roofing.

The list is endless. I wouldn’t be here without my friends and family supporting me. I wouldn’t have gotten into this sport without my mom, dad, Derick, Jeremy Wallace, Robyn Howard and the rest of my family.

A special little thanks to Brooke Henderson for always pushing me to ride better, train harder and for travelling around the Maritimes with me in a dingy little VW Golf so I could get to every race. You put up with a lot but it kept my passion for the sport alive!

Thank you Lexi Helgason for always being my riding buddy. You’ve kept my passion for this sport alive by always pushing me every moto. You’ve given me so many memories of battling and racing together over the last six years. You’ve always been a good sport no matter what. Thanks for keeping things fun and always pushing me to be a better rider.

I’ve made so many great memories and met so many amazing people through this sport. Thank you, everyone. Thanks to Mark Kays, Brian Martell, Marion Martin and Steve Greene for being the best photographers ever and catching some of my favourite memories.