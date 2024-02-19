Podcast Interview | Daniel Elmore | Round 1 – 2024 GNCC Racing Series in South Carolina

Podcast Interview | Daniel Elmore | Round 1 – 2024 GNCC Racing Series in South Carolina

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Troy Lee Designs

Daniel Elmore.

Daniel Elmore from Telkwa, BC raced Round 1 of the 2024 GNCC Racing series at the Big Buck race in Union, South Carolina.

He rode his 2021 Yamaha 250F motocross bike in the XC2 Pro class and finished 70th overall and 13th in the class.

We called him where he’s staying at SOBMX in South Carolina the following day to get his thoughts on the gruelling 3:22:57 off-road race.

Monday, February 19, 2024.

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.