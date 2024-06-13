Out of the Blue | Hannah Cole | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Hannah Cole

Date of Birth: February 3rd

Hometown: Cooks Brook, NS

Grade: Grade 12

Race Number: 18

Bike: KTM 250

Classes: WMX

This week, we feature #18 Hannah Cole from Cooks Brook, Nova Scotia. | Bigwave photo

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

This season I will be racing the East Coast WMX Triple Crown Series. I’m excited to race the full east coast this year! I’m looking forward to the first two rounds at Gopher Dunes and Sand Del Lee because I have never been to either track before. I’ll be doing the East Coast this year and hope to do the full East and West next year!

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was 18. I’ve had the same number since I was on a 50. I originally picked this number because of my brother, he had always raced with number 28!

Hannah rides for Team Toys Parts Canada.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown?

I really like the WMX Triple Crown series. I think it gives us a good opportunity to race on national level tracks while also having a lot of competition.

Hannah has been to Loretta’s twice and hopes to race both sides of our series in 2025. | Bigwave photo

What event do you look forward to most every year? What’s one you don’t ever want to miss?

I look forward to racing Mini O’s every year. The women’s class seems to grow every year here so I always look forward to it!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishments so far would definitely be my two trips to Loretta Lynn’s. I was fortunate enough to get to attend 2 years in a row. It was cool to get to experience and I would love to go back again in the future.

Watch for Hannah in the eastern rounds of the Canadian WMX Series. | Bigwave photo

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my mom and dad, most importantly, Team Toys, Parts Canada, GNS Equipment Rentals, Aberdeen Paving, TM Plumbing and Heating, FMF, Thor, Alpinestars, M7 Designs.