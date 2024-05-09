Out of the Blue | Hudson Turcotte | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Hudson Turcotte | Brought to You by Schrader’s

This week, we feature Hudson Turcotte from Kamloops, BC in our ‘Out of the Blue’ WMX column brought to you by Schrader’s.

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Hudson Turcotte

Date of Birth: April 1, 2016

Hometown: Kamloops BC

Grade: Grade 2

Race Number: #16

Bike: GasGas 50cc

Race Club: Kamloops

Classes: 50cc (7-8) and 50cc Open

This week, we feature #16 Hudson Turcotte from Kamloops, BC.

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad for sure, but my mom is always the one who supports us all. She always is telling us to travel and race!! I have been racing for 3 years now.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I am a competitive gymnast and train 3 days a week. I am a part of the Canadian Competitive Program in Level 3.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I have to make sure my hair fits under my helmet.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I never thought that I could clear big jumps, but now I love jumping!

Hudson just got the chance of a lifetime and raced the KJSX in Denver last weekend.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Justin Barcia. I met him in Denver and he is super nice and cheered us on!

What is your favourite track and why?

Revelstoke BC. I like the big jumps and how tacky the dirt is.

What event do you look forward to most every year? What’s one you don’t ever want to miss?

I look forward to the Canadian Triple Crown Series every year. And I want to go to Walton (Raceway) this year!

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My biggest heroes are Annalyse Lopushinsky and Kaylie Kayer – They are local BC females that are at the top of their class, and beat the boys!

Hudson looks up to Annalyse Lopushinsky and Kaylie Kayer. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

I like to dance and get all the nerves out!

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

I am hoping to podium for the Future West Moto outdoor series, as well as going to the Triple Crown Series races in AB! I am also hoping to get to race WALTON.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

3rd for 50cc (4-6) Outdoor Championships, 3rd for 50cc (4-6) at the Calgary Triple Crown, and racing in the KTM Junior Supercross in Denver, CO.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

That you can do anything you put your mind to!

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Still racing!! Hoping to be in the USA and qualifying for Loretta Lynn‘s.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

Kaylie and Annalyse are for sure! I also think Danika (White) from Surfin Berms in AB is paving the way and helping girls get on bikes.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I like dark tacky dirt with good ruts!

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

1000000%.

Hudson wants to be a Pro Supercross racer and a Gymnast when she gets older.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Just go and have fun. I have so many friends at the track and all we do is have fun.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

I was scared I couldn’t go fast enough, but I know I definitely can!

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

#16 – It’s still my number! It’s a family number and am keeping it going.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

10000%. I am going to try and get to at least two rounds this year!

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown.

It is such a fun race with amazing trophies!

Watch for Hudson this summer as she tries to make her way to the TransCan at Walton Raceway in August.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A pro Supercross racer and a Gymnast!

Who would you like to thank?

My mom and dad, Outlaw Motorsports, Gas Gas Canada, Troy Lee Designs, 509 Offroad, my Grandpa Pat, and Grandpa Rocky.