Out of the Blue | Lennon Yandt | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Lennon Yandt | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Lennon Yandt

Date of Birth: March 31

Hometown: Cameron, ON

Grade: Grade 1

Race Number: 110

Bike: KTM 50SR

Race Club: AMO & Burnt River MX

Classes: 50 (4-6), Girls (4-8), 50GP, Trail Bike

This week, we feature Grade 1 WMX racer #110 Lennon Yandt from Cameron, Ontario. | Cael Firth photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad inspired me to get into racing both dirt bikes and snowmobiles. I have been riding since I was 5 years old, but rode a four-wheeler since my 3rd birthday.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I love racing, and just riding my dirt bike and snowmobile in our field around the house. I also enjoy playing soccer in the springtime, and this past winter I played hockey for the first time and really loved it. We stay busy on our dirt bikes throughout the year with racing, but also riding in the States during the winter. This year we traveled to Florida over March Break to ride at Waldo MX with our friends and coaches, Amelia Matchett and Kyle King (AMPerformanceCoaching).

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Eli Tomac, because he wins a lot and he rides a Yamaha which is my dad’s favourite type of dirt bike.

What is your favourite track and why?

Waldo MX, I loved it because I can go really fast on it. Sand Del Lee, because of the big hill by the spectators and the fun jumps.

Lennon is the Girls (4-8) Burnt River MX Champion. | Megan Tummonds photo

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Amelia Matchett, Kadyn Gillooly, Adele and Alivia Portier, Erika Somers, Lindsey Bradley – these girls inspire me and make riding fun. It is nice to have older girls to look up to, but also girls who spend time with younger riders to build confidence and relationships.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Completing our AMPerformance workouts and warm ups before races and throughout the week. My parents also try to get us into bed at a decent time, but this rarely happens because we are having so much fun with our race friends.

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

I am looking forward to riding AMO and Burnt River, but also going back down to the Baja Brawl with my dad again. We had a lot of fun last year at it.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Winning Girls (4-8) at Burnt River in my first full year of moto and placing 4th in Girls (4-8) with AMO. There are so many fast and awesome girls who I race with, and they make it lots of fun.

Lennon’s favourite tracks at Waldo MX and Sand Del Lee. | Cael Firth photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Riding a bigger dirt bike, clearing table tops, and making more moto friends.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

It is really fun, and if you get hurt or fall someone will also be there to help you.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

110. I don’t remember why I picked it but I like that my parents allowed me to pick my own number.

Keep an eye out for the #110 this summer before she leaves us and becomes a Pro Hockey Player! | Megan Tummonds photo

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Professional Hockey Player.

Who would you like to thank?

Dad & Mom, True North Electrical (Stew Tummonds), Shawn Elmhirst Excavating, FXR Racing, Lindsay Bullet Liner, A.Purdy Pics, Bratemate-TM (Barry Yandt).