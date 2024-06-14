Photo Report | 2024 WCAN at Temple Hill

A Photo Report look at all the class winners at the 2024 WCAN at Temple Hill MX in Raymond, Alberta.

By Billy Rainford

We were at Temple Hill MX in Raymond, Alberta, last week leading up to Round 2 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals. I’d never been to the track before so I was looking forward to checking out all of our up-and-coming racers on a new track. Here’s a look at who won each class.

We’ll start with the youngest class and work our way up.

Let’s do this, Scott Tokley!

#182 Tucker Ginter won the 50 (4-6) class 2-1-1 giving a moto win to #131 Bleiddwyn Cook from BC.

#52 was the younger of the two Pastureau brothers from Austin, Texas. He won 50 (7-9) and 50 Open, only dropping one moto to #99 Kayden Mueller.

Looks like I totally missed young #312 Kade Dupuis in Raymond, but he took the win in the 65 (7-9) class.

#52 Johneverett Pastureau was a long way from home, but the drive back to Texas won’t feel so bad when your score sheet reads 1-1-1-1-1-1. Nobody was touching him in the 65 (10-11) and Open classes.

#518 Parker Hatt took the 85 (7-11) class without a blemish.

85 (12-16) went to #213 Hayden Dupuis 1-1-1.

#15 Dexter Seitz won Supermini 1-2-1 dropping one moto to Dupuis.

#71 Taylor Dunser won Girls (9-16) after a rough start 4-1-1.

#1 Eve Brodeur is facing another tough challenge in Viviana Contreras this season, but took the Ladies class with 3-1-1 moto scores.

#117 Jayden Debodt took the win in the Schoolboy 1 class 1-1-1.

#517 Asher Brown took Schoolboy 2 2-1-1.

I had some fun with the Junior classes saying it was a battle for STUD STATUS between #247 Tegan Kortenbach and #26 Ayrton Pomeroy. They both left as studs because Tegan won 250 Junior 1-1-1 and…

…Ayrton took the honours in Junior Open 2-1-3.

Anyone who was in the Intermediate classes was in for a long week against young #29 Blake Davies. He was unstoppable in both 250 and Open, never dropping a moto. Unfortunately, he broke his arm in 250 Pro/Am on Sunday and will miss a few rounds.

I’d say #66 Noah Porter sort of had a breakout visit to Raymond. He took the Under 30 win and looked great the whole time we were there.

#21 Leon Desmarais won the +30 Junior class 3-1-1.

#2 Brock Hoyer took the win in the +30 Vet Master class 1-1-1.

#101 Ryan Lockhart took the +40 class 1-1-1.

+50 went to #115 Mike Brown up from Idaho 1-1-1.

#23 Josiah Natzke raced all 3 motos and took the win (2-1-1 )in the very competitive Pro Am class that top Pro riders could race due to the WCAN/ECAN/TransCan rule. #15 Jess Pettis took the first moto win but didn’t line up for the final 2.

Great few days of racing! See you at the ECAN.

You can find full results HERE.