Podcast | Guillaume St Cyr Makes His First-Ever 250 Supercross Main in Arizona

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by KTM Canada

#551 Guillaume St Cyr from Victoriaville, Quebec, qualified for his first-ever 250 Main at Round 6 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. We grabbed him to talk about it when he arrived back in Lake Elsinore after his drive back from the race.

Lead photo by Tree Three Media