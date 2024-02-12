Podcast | Guillaume St Cyr Makes His First-Ever 250 Supercross Main in Arizona
By Billy Rainford
#551 Guillaume St Cyr from Victoriaville, Quebec, qualified for his first-ever 250 Main at Round 6 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. We grabbed him to talk about it when he arrived back in Lake Elsinore after his drive back from the race.
Find it wherever you get your podcasts.
Lead photo by Tree Three Media
