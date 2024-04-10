Out of the Blue | Ellerie Yandt | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Ellerie Yandt | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Ellerie Yandt

Date of Birth: November 12

Hometown: Cameron, Ontario

Grade: Senior Kindergarten

Race Number: 300

Bike: KTM 50Sr

Race Club: AMO and Burnt River MX

Classes: 50B, Girls (4-8), 50 (4-6)

This week, we feature Senior Kindergarten racer #300 Ellerie Yandt from Cameron, Ontario. | Megan Tummonds photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad inspired me to get into motocross, and watching my sister, Lennon, made me want to ride too. I started on a PW when I was 3 years old, and quickly jumped up to a KTM mini and now my KTM Sr.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I do dance twice a week, hip hop and jazz. I also play soccer in the springtime. Our moto riding never stops, as we travel down to the states in the winter months to ride in Ohio at some fun indoor tracks, and we went to Waldo MX for March Break this year to ride with our friends and coaches, Amelia Matchett and Kyle King of AMPerformance.

Ellerie is a big fan of Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence. | Megan Tummonds photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

I like to cheer for Eli Tomac and Jett Lawerence. I like them because they are fast.

What is your favourite track and why?

Waldo MX Big Track because it has a really big hill and I have to go really fast to get up it. I like Sand Del Lee because it was my first big track race ever with AMO.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Coach Amelia Matchett, Adele and Alivia Portier and Lindsey Bradley, because they are fast and they make riding so fun.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Completing our AMPerformance workouts and warm ups before races and throughout the week. My parents also try to get us into bed at a decent time, but this rarely happens because we are having so much fun with our race friends.

Ellerie’s favourite tracks are Waldo MX and Sand Del Lee. | Megan Tummonds photo

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

I am going to compete in the AMO Girls (4-8) full series for the first time this year. I did 2 big track races last year at the end of the season, but I am really happy I did the Tyke series but I am ready to move up. I hope we get to go back to Florida next year too, it was so much fun!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Last year was my first time ever on a moto track, and I was so proud of my improvements. I also got 5th in Girls (4-8) Burnt River series, because I was going so fast.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

300. I wanted to be 3 because I started riding at the age of 3, but it was taken with AMO so I added two zeros.

Watch for Ellerie on the big tracks this summer! | Megan Tummonds photo

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A Babysitter.

Who would you like to thank?

Dad & Mom, True North Electrical (Stew Tummonds), Shawn Elmhirst Excavating, FXR Racing, Lindsay Bullet Liner, A.Purdy Pics, Bratemate-TM (Barry Yandt).