Podcast | Julien Benek Talks about Being Back on the Bike after Big Crash and Head Injury at Salt Lake City Supercross
By Billy Rainford
Julien Benek from Mission, BC talks about getting back on the motorcycle after his latest head injury at the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Salt Lake City that took him out for the summer season. He describes some very serious aftereffects and says he’ll race the upcoming West Coast Arenacross series in Chilliwack to see how he feels and make future plans based on that.
Tuesday, October 28, 2025.
