#221 Tyler Gibbs | Brown Dog Wilson photo

Podcast | Tyler Gibbs Talks about Racing the 2024 Arlington Supercross

By Billy Rainford

Canadian CREO KTM rider #221 Tyler Gibbs from BC just raced the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. We grabbed him after a day of riding to talk about how it all went for him. Next up is the Daytona Supercross.

Monday, February 26, 2024

