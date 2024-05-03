Preston Kilroy Signs with MX101 Yamaha

#77 Preston Kilroy will run #808 in Canada this summer. | Bigwave photo

Preston Kilroy Signs with MX101 Yamaha

By Billy Rainford

Preston Kilroy from Afton, Wyoming, has made it official and signed to race the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals with the MX101 Yamaha team.

Team Owner Kevin Tyler spent considerable time in an attempt to find a capable 450 rider to replace the now-retired #3 Shawn Maffenbeier and has landed with Kilroy who runs the #77 in the AMA Series south of the border.

In 2023 AMA Pro Motocross competition, Preston had 2 season-high 14th overalls, the first at High Point (10-15) and then another at Washougal (14-15). He ended up 21st overall in the series.

Welcome to Canada, Preston.

Here’s their release on the MX101 Instagram page: