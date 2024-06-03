Race Tech Walk and Talk | Calgary Round 1

Race Tech Walk and Talk | Calgary Round 1

We walk through the pits after round 1 of the 2-24 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals in Calgary for this Race Tech Walk and Talk.

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Race Tech

We take a walk through the pits after Round 1 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, Alberta, to talk about the racing and interview a bunch of riders.

In this one, we talk to Dylan Wright, Kaven Benoit, Josiah Natzke, Jess Pettis, Quinn Amyotte, Tanner Ward, Andreas Konrad, Joey Parkes, Julien Perrier, and Tiger Wood.

Brought to you by Race Tech.

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Video

Podcast

APPLE PODCASTS

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.