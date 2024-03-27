Ryder McNabb to Make His SX Futures Debut in St Louis

After months of anticipation, Canadian AEO KTM rider #107 Ryder McNabb from Minnedosa, Manitoba, will make his Supercross Futures debut this weekend at The Dome at America’s Center in St Louis, Missouri.

Saturday will be Round 3 of the 5-round series that will next be at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on April 13th and finish off at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City at the finale on May 11th.

“The top five eligible riders from each of those Premier events will earn an entry into the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship taking place at Round 17 of Monster Energy Supercross in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 11 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Here, the fastest amateur riders will compete for a coveted AMA National Championship.”

The original plan was for Ryder to race Daytona and St Louis to be qualified to race Salt Lake City, but they decided to sit out Daytona to continue his preparations.

