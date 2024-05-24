“Ryno Power Canada Privateer Performance of the Week” Returns in 2024

The Ryno Power Canada “Privateer Performance of the Week” award is back for the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals.

By Billy Rainford

It gives me great pleasure to announce that the “Ryno Power Canada Privateer Performance of the Week” award is returning for the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals.

Each week, we’ll pick a rider from the WMX, 250, and 450 races and award them based on a number of criteria, including overall result, effort, and story. I get final say on who we choose, but I’ll always accept suggestions with reasons. 👍

I have to admit, giving out these prizes is just about my favourite part of each weekend and I want to thank Trevor Unger over at Ryno Power Canada for letting us collaborate and do this again.

So remember, no matter how your day is going, keep giving it 100% because people are watching and appreciating your effort. See you in Calgary next week!