Tyler Gibbs IN for Seattle Supercross

Tyler Gibbs will run #214 at the Seattle Supercross this weekend. | Bigwave photo

By Billy Rainford

I gave Abbotsford, British Columbia, rider Tyler Gibbs a call this morning to talk about racing the upcoming Seattle Supercross this Saturday at Lumen Field. He was actually on his way to the Yamaha test track when we spoke.

He’s staying in Menifee, California, at longtime friend/billet/coach/supporter Kevin Urqhart‘s place and it turns out he was sitting beside Tyler during our speaker-phone conversation.

Arriving in California just over a week ago, Tyler only had a couple days on the bike before rain came in and closed the tracks for a few days.

He’ll be on a stock Yamaha 250F from GA Checkpoint with some suspension he got through Washington State rider Collin Jurin (also racing this weekend). The suspension actually came from our old friend Brad Nauditt and they were cool enough to loan it to Tyler for the race.

Kevin will be at the race this weekend along with Tyler’s dad, Paul Gibbs. It’s an open-roof stadium so we all joked about it being a “slightly” risky idea to hold this even in the Pacific Northwest in springtime.

Tyler will also race the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals in 2025. He will travel with his younger brother, Travis Gibbs, who will be an Intermediate on the line in the 250 Pro/Am class. The plan is to be in a Sprinter van with the possibility of a trailer in tow. They aren’t entirely sure of all the details just yet. He’ll have the support of GA Checkpoint, Fox Racing Canada, and Yamaha Motor Canada for the effort.

Good luck this weekend, Tyler.