Tyler Medaglia Interview | Walk and Talk through the Trails at Gopher Dunes

Tyler Medaglia Interview | Walk and Talk through the Trails at Gopher Dunes

Interview with #5 Tyler Medaglia who gets set to go for his unprecedented 3rd 250 title in the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Race Tech

At the end of the 2024 Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team introduction at Gopher Dunes, I took a walk through the enduro trails with #5 Tyler Medaglia who drops down to the 250 class to go for his 3rd national title to talk about it all.

Brought to you by Race Tech.

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Video:

Podcast:

APPLE PODCASTS

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.