VIDEO | #15 Jess Pettis Training at GPF

By Billy Rainford

Video of Canadian RedBull KTM rider #15 Jess Pettis training at GPF in early March preparing for the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals. Riding video plays as Jess talks about his preparation.

Friday, March 8, 2024.