Video | 2025 6-Hour MTB Relay Race at The Pines

By Billy Rainford

Come along for the ride at the 2025 Dairy Capital Stampede mountain bike race at The Pines in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada, put on by the Woodstock Cycling Club.

Greg Poisson and I entered the 2-man relay category. Things didn’t start off very well for us, as you’ll see when I get confused/lost at the beginning of my very first lap. In the end, we had a great day on our MTB’s and finished 8th.

Thank you to Dirt Care and Ryno Power Canada.

Sunday, September 7, 2025.