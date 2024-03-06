Video | MTB Loop of Graham Swamp in Florida

Video | MTB Loop of Graham Swamp in Florida

Take a MTB GoPro loop of of Graham Swamp in Palm Coast, Florida. It was my first ride on the Scott Spark and my first ride in a few months, so it was nice of Jeff Hines to take it easy on me on his electric-assist bike.

I left it at normal speed because maybe some people want to watch the whole loop in real time and a few things are said along the way, but you won’t hurt my feelings if you fast forward it though.

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

28C/82F