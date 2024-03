Video | Tyler Medaglia 3rd in XC2 at 2024 WIld Boar GNCC

Video | Tyler Medaglia 3rd in XC2 at 2024 WIld Boar GNCC

By Billy Rainford

Video coverage of Canadian Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing rider #515 Tyler Medaglia from Brookfield, Nova Scotia, racing the XC2 class at round 2 of the 2024 GNCC Racing series in Palatka, Florida. He had a great day finishing 3rd on the 250 in a 3-hour race that included about an hour of torrential rain and flooding.

Sunday, March 3, 2024