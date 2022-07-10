2022 Canadian Motocross Nationals – Gopher Dunes Post Race Interviews
By Billy Rainford
We talk with Payton Morningstar, Tea Perrot, Josiah Natzke, Dylan Wright, Brendan McKee, Shawn Maffenbeier, and Yanick Boucher after racing Round 5 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Gopher Dunes, in Courtland, Ontario, Canada.
PODCAST (Audio stripped from video)
