2023 ISDE Recap | Team Canada – Day 3

Story: Noel Flatters | Direct Motocross Western Bureau | Superfine Media

November 8th 2023 | Calgary Alberta

It’s Day 3 at the 2023 ISDE in San Juan, Argentina!

Day 3 of the 2023 ISDE saw racing move to a new course and series of tests after two days on the Blue course. Coming into the day the US team was dominating in both the Men’s and Women’s World Trophy competition, while Sweden was building a comfortable lead in the Junior World Trophy.

The course map for Days 3 & 4 of the 2023 ISDE.

Although Day 3 of an ISDE competition is generally known as being the toughest course, Team Canada rider Jared Stock (KTM Canada / SOR Enduro Racing) described this year’s version as “Some technical spots, but nothing crazy.” The day did see the post-race retirement of Canadian Tyler Medaglia (Thor GasGas Racing), after a fall on the third transfer resulted in a spiked tree branch going through his hand. Medaglia was able to remove it with some help from a Brazilian rider and still managed a very strong day despite the pain, finishing in P22 with five top-20 results through the six tests. According to Tyler, his hand swelled up to twice its size overnight resulting in a trip to the hospital for a vaccination, antibiotics, and an anti-inflammatory shot. We wish Tyler a quick recovery, and look forward to seeing him back for the 2024 ISDE in Spain.

Team Canada rider Tyler Medaglia on what would be his final day of the 2023 ISDE after taking a tree branch through his hand on a transfer. “Unfortunately my race is over which is a huge bummer as we put in a lot of work and effort for this damn race. Was doing good considering being on a rental bike, the team was in a good position too so its a tough pill to swallow. Hopefully the infection is under control and can get a bit of sleep tonight.”

WORLD TROPHY MEN

Yep, it was still hot for Day 3 of the 2023 ISDE in San Juan, Argentina.

Image: © Pole Position Communication

Spaniard Josep Garcia (KTM Factory Racing) bounced back on Day 3 to claim his second win over Italian Andrea Verona (GasGas Factory Racing), who had taken P1 for Day 2. Samuele Bernardini made it an Italian 2-3 podium behind Garcia, but Team USA took P4, P5, and P6 behind Taylor Robert (FMF KTM Factory Racing) in his final professional race, Cole Martinez (SLR Honda), and Dante Oliviera (FMF KTM Factory Racing).

The American team’s performance pushed them further ahead of their closest rivals in P1 overall for the Men’s World Trophy, with a commanding 8’15.17 lead over Great Britain and 8’55.02 over France.

The Canadian men had a solid Day 3 in San Juan. Tyler Medaglia led the way for the Canadians again, with a P22 one the day, but as noted above was forced to retire after the race with a hand injury. Owen McKill finished in P31, with Jared Stock and Philippe Chainé in 34th and 38th, respectively.

Owen McKill about to attack a steep climb on Day 3 of the 2023 ISDE in San Juan, Argentina. McKill finished the day in P31 and now sits in P29 overall.

Jared Stock finished P34 on the day and sits in 34th overall. “My bike was out of control today so I botched the first half of the day. Made some changes and cleaned it up a tad for the second loop. Can’t wait to just bring our own bikes to ride!”

Philippe Chainé rode to P38 on on Day 3, and currently sits in P36 overall.

WORLD TROPHY WOMEN

Day 3 saw the US continue their dominance of the Women’s World Trophy in Argentina, taking P1, P3, and P4 on the day on the performances of Brandi Richards (KTM), Kori Steed (KTM), and Rachel Gutish (GasGas). Australian Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha) kept up her string of great results with a P2 finish on the day. Team USA now leads the Women’s World Trophy by an incredible 10’31.89 over Australia and 1:49’48 over Team FIM Latin America.

Canadian Félicia Robichaud, the sole remaining Canadian woman, finished P17 on Day 3.

Félicia Robichaud finished in P17 on Day 2 of the 2023 ISDE in San Juan, Argentina

Results can be found HERE.