2024 GNCC Racing Round 7 Results | Shelby Turner 4th

Results from round 7 of the 2024 GNCC Racing series at Powerline Park in St Clairsville, Ohio. Canadian Shelby Turner 4th.

Full results HERE.

Next round:

RD 8 – MASON-DIXON

Mathews Farm – Mount Morris, PA

June 1, 2024 – June 2, 2024