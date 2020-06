#47 Lorenzo Locurcio Talks about Racing Supercross on the PRMX Team

By Billy Rainford

We talk with #47 Lorenzo Locurcio about coming from Venezuela to race Motocross and now being on the Canadian PRMX Just 1 Kawasaki team racing Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

June 9, 2020