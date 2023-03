A Few Shots from a Non-Track Press Day in Seattle

Jessica Longname from Tree Three Media checks in with a few photos from a non-riding Press Day at Lumen Field for the Seattle Supercross.

This is as close as we got to the track in Seattle today.

#23 Chase Sexton.

#1 Eli Tomac.

It must be a pretty cool place to be when your number plates look weird without red backgrounds…

#7 Aaron Plessinger has a score to settle this week.

#2 Cooper Webb has a 3-point lead over Tomac heading into Round 11.

#28 Christian Craig is coming off his best finish of the season, a 6th in Detroit.

#51 Justin Barcia has been keeping our social media pages hopping the past few weeks.

Judging from the seat, this must be the #500 of Julien Benek and not the #508 of Hunter Yoder.

#94 Ken Roczen.

#85 Dillan Schwartz.

#33 Pierce Brown doing a little day before spin..

#41 Derek Kelley with the Seattle crowd-pleaser helmet for this week.

Enjoy the racing, everyone.