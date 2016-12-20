Catching Up with…Bobby Piazza

Billy Rainford

In 2016, #51 would have belonged to Easton, Pennsylvania’s Bobby Piazza. We didn’t see him on the line in Canada this season, as he rehabbed himself from injury. We grabbed him for a quick chat today to see what he’s been up to and what his future plans are.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Bobby. We’ve met a couple times through Tyler Rayner but we haven’t seen you in a while. Can you start by telling us a little about yourself?

Bobby Piazza: Hey, guys. My name is Bobby Piazza, I’m from Easton, Pennsylvania, and I’m 21 years old. I started riding a PW50 when I was 2 years old and started racing at the age of 4. My dad used to race back in the day so that’s how I got into the sport and ever since then I’ve raced a dirt bike.

You earned #51 in Canada for 2016. Can you tell us which Canadian rounds you did in 2015 and how they went? In 2015, I raced 3 east coast rounds of the Canadian nationals. The first one I went to was Gopher Dunes. I actually raced a borrowed stock bike with no suspension (Laughs)! That track was no joke! Super gnarly but I’m pretty sure I came out of there with a top ten overall (14-11 for 9th). After that I haven’t rode for a few weeks at all because I blew my bike up a week or two before Gopher Dunes. The next round I did was Deschambault with the JMR Suzuki team thanks to Jeff (team owner) or I wouldn’t have raced at all! The first moto I was running top 5, passed my way into 3rd, then my chain snapped and got a DNF. The second moto I came from 19th to 8th. I also did the last round at Walton. I went 7-20 for 11th overall.

How did you learn about our series and what did you think of the racing and facilities?

I really enjoyed racing in Canada and I thought all the tracks I raced up there were great!

You dealt with some injuries early in 2016. Can you tell us what happened and how that’s been going?

Yeah, in 2016 I haven’t raced much at all. In March I had surgery on my shoulder that I injured back in 2014 and has been a problem ever since. I popped my shoulder out 9 times since then and I got to the point where I didn’t even have to crash for it to pop out of place. As of now I’m 100%.

You raced the Budds Creek National last August. You went 34-33 for 36th. Can you tell us about how that went?

I showed up to Budds Creek without riding and being injured all year and my goal was to qualify. I qualified 28th and I was pretty pumped just to do that!

I noticed online that you are looking for some support for the 2017 season. What are you looking to do this coming season?

My plan for 2017 is to get some type of support with bikes parts etc. I would love to do all the outdoor nationals somehow, but as for now everything is up in the air. It all depends on what type of support I can get!

Would you ever consider coming back up to Canada?

I would love to come back to Canada and race all the rounds. I feel like I could do some damage up there if I had the right support to do it.

What are some of the highlights from your amateur career?

I haven’t really done any big races as an amateur other than Loretta Lynn’s. In 2013, I got 5 overall in 250A and the last moto I got a podium with a 3rd place moto finish.

So, you’re already down at JWTF getting yourself ready for racing. If no support comes your way, what will you do all winter and next summer?

As of now, I’m stay down at JWTF and I’m helping ‘The Jammer’ out with training as I also train myself and I ride my buddy’s bike here and there.

What’s your Supercross experience? Will you consider racing either Arenacross or Supercross this year?

I’m not sure if I will be racing any Arenacross or Supercross this year yet.

Well, good luck and thanks for taking the time to chat with us today. Is there anyone you’d like to thank?

I would like to thank my mom and my dad – they do all they can for me – and I would also like to thank Jimmy Weinert, Mgx, Scott Goggles, 6D Helmets, JWTF, and all my friends and family!