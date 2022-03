Final Chance to Cheer On Tanner Ward in SX for 2022

Tanner Ward at Ford Field in Detroit. | Bigwave photo

This will be your last time to cheer for Canadian #484 Tanner Ward at Supercross in 2022.

After Indy this weekend, the series heads west and Tanner will use this time to continue preparing for the 2022 Canadian @triplecrownseries where he will move up to the 450 class on the @thorkawasakiprocircuit team.

Get to Indy if you can or be ready to scream at your TV.