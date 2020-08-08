Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) & Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)

Undoubtedly one of the hottest riders all week long at Loretta Lynn’s was second generation racer Haiden Deegan. Entering Friday’s final motos for both Mini Sr. 1 and Mini Sr. 2 the KTM Orange Brigade rider had compiled an undefeated record and was poised to go a perfect 6-0 en route to a pair of AMA National Championships. To no one’s surprise, Deegan rose to the occasion yet again and put forth arguably his best rides of the entire event to finish undefeated.



The first race of the day for Deegan came in Mini Sr. 2, where he put his stamp on the winning effort after just a single lap, building an insurmountable lead of more than five seconds ahead of Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Krystian Janik and Triangle Cycles/bLU cRU/Yamaha’s Logan Best, who were engaged in their own battle for the runner-up spot in the overall classification. At the conclusion of the third lap Deegan’s advantage had grown to double-digits and he continued to build on the lead through to the checkered flag, where he wrapped up the sweep of the motos by just under 19 seconds. The battle for second raged on for much of the moto, but Best got the better of Janik in the end to secure the position in the overall standings.



When Deegan returned to the track for the final Mini Sr. 1 moto, he put his KTM to the front early and opened up a lead of more than a second over Best, his closest challenger, at the end of the opening lap. Deegan continued to run at a blistering pace and found himself out front by almost 10 seconds halfway through the moto. That allowed him to maintain the lead and bring home a drama free moto sweep by 18 seconds over Best, followed by KTM rider Landin Pepperd in third.



With his pair of victories, Deegan became the first rider at the 2020 event to bring home multiple AMA National Championships. He’s also the first rider to complete the week undefeated across more than one division.



Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) Overall Results (Moto Finishes)Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., KTM (1-1-1)Logan Best, North Port, Fla., Yamaha (2-2-2)Krystian Janik, Oak Lawn, Ill. Kawasaki (3-5-10)Jeremy Fappani, Scottsdale, Ariz., KTM (6-8-5)Agustin Barreneche, Colombia, KTM (7-4-11)Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) Overall Results (Moto Finishes)Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., KTM (1-1-1)Logan Best, North Port, Fla., Yamaha (2-4-2)Krystian Janik, Oak Lawn, Ill. Kawasaki (3-2-3)Adler Caudle, Moore, Okla., KTM (5-10-4)Casey Cochran, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki (7-3-9)

Mini-E (4-6) Jr.

Friday signified a landmark moment in the history of Loretta Lynn’s as the first ever AMA National Championship was handed out for an electric motorcycle class. The debut of the Mini-E Jr. division in 2020 was well received, with a significant number of entries and alternates. As for the action on the track, one rider, Kade Nightingale, had set the benchmark coming into Friday with wins in the first two motos.



Nightingale found himself in a familiar spot to start the final moto and led the field around to complete the first lap, but Jaydin Smart, Nightingale’s primary rival all week, made a bid for the lead and successfully seized control of the moto. As he attempted to fight back, Nightingale lost ground and faced a multi-second deficit early in the moto.



Smart continued to ride strong and extended his lead further in the closing stages of the moto, becoming just the second rider to win a Mini-E moto. Nightingale settled for second, nearly nine seconds back, but still enjoyed the spoils of the first AMA National Championship in the division thanks to his consistent 1-1-2 moto finishes.



Mini-E (4-6) Jr. Overall Results (Moto Finishes)Kade Nightingale, Mounds, Okla., KTM (1-1-2)Jaydin Smart, Berry Creek, Calif., KTM (2-2-1)Anderson Waldele, Lizella, Ga., KTM (7-3-3)Jeter Ramirez, El Reno, Okla., KTM (3-6-4)Gavin McCoy, Clever, Mo., KTM (13-4-5)