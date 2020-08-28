Friday at Sand Del Lee
By Billy Rainford
In what seems to be the new norm, it’s been sunny all week and we’re expecting rain on Saturday morning for the races. We’re going to have another mudder tomorrow. It looks like it’s supposed to clear up for Sunday, but we’re in for some fun tomorrow.
There wasn’t a whole lot going on today at the track today, but I wandered around and shot a few photos anyway. Here’s what was up.
OK, we’ll see what Mother Nature deals us in the morning. We’ll try to give updates but I really struggled with my Rogers cellular service today. It’s all up to Greg Poisson… No pressure.