Frid’Eh Update #33 | Tommy Dallaire | Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #33 belongs to Tommy Dallaire. | Bigwave photo

It’s week #33 for the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Yamaha Motor Canada. We’re actually on a one-week break in the action at the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series. The MX portion is finished and we’re heading into two weekends of SX racing, starting next week at Gopher Dunes.

Tommy Dallaire is #33 this season and he’s hit every round of the series, so far. I also know that he’s heading back to Ontario this week with Guillaume St Cyr to put in laps at the Vision Built track in Putnam just east of London.

Here’s a look at his 2021 MX season:

Tommy was always one of Jeff McConkey‘s favourite riders at the track, so I feel a close connection to him. Jeff always appreciated Tommy’s attention to detail when it came to looking good. As Jeff always said, “Looking good is four-quarters of the battle!” Classic Jeff.

We got in touch with him this week. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Tommy had to say when we spoke with him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Tommy. We’ve been seeing you each week at the Canadian Triple Crown Series all summer. How has your racing been going?

Tommy Dallaire: Hey! It’s going good. I’m happy with this year, better physical condition, better mental. It’s amazing to be healthy and performing. Still a lot of work to do but making progress!

What race do you think was your best?

Deschambault. I went 11th overall on Sunday and 9th on Monday, my career best moto scores.

Tommy’s best finish was a 9th on the Monday at Deschambault. | Bigwave photo

What track has been your favourite and why?

Deschambault with Nationals condition is one of favourite tracks.

Did you stay on the road or were you going home each week?

I was staying on the road between Walton and Gopher Dunes, but the others rounds I was going home each week.

What will you do on this off weekend?

Cruising on my road bike and take rest.

Tommy’s favourite track is Deschambault where he enjoyed hucking the Big Leap. | Bigwave photo

Are you planning on racing the Supercross portion of the series?

Yes, I’m going with Guillaume (St Cyr) at Vision Built track next week to get ready for Round1!

What will you do when the racing season ends this year?

I will be riding dirt bike for fun and doing a lot of mountain/road bike and running.

What do you do for work?

For now I work for Shack Sante, vitamin supplement shop. But normally I work for CarrXpert, automotive body shop.

Watch for Tommy on the line when Supercross starts at Gopher Dunes next weekend. | Bigwave photo

Do you know if you plan on chasing the Nationals again next year?

Yes I want to race again Nationals in 2022.

What do you see yourself doing in, say, 5 years?

Having my own moto dealer and riding motocross for fun.

OK, thanks for talking with us, Tommy. See you next week. Who would you like to thank?

I want to thank CarrXpert, Evasion Sport, Shack Sante, UltraViolet Sports, Esticky Graphics, Fox Racing, ShiftMX, Oakley, CTI, Sosa Original, Guts, Work Connection, Reckluse, Family & Friends.

2021 Canadian MX Champions

Jake Piccolo takes the 2021 Canadian 250 MX title. | Bigwave photo

#30 Jake Piccolo got the job done and took a close 250 championship ahead of #157 Darien Sanayei and #18 Ryder McNabb who finished 4 and 5 points behind the rider from Abbotsford, BC. It really did come down to the final round of racing at Walton Raceway. Jake did what he had to do and finished 2-3 for 2nd overall.

Dylan Wright defends his Canadian 450 MX title. | Bigwave photo

Dylan Wright came into the 2021 450 MX season as the obvious choice for the title. He won last year and came into this season with the added confidence needed to back up a championship. He’s one of the riders we have who we would all like to see take a run at the Lucas Oil AMA Nationals, soon.

Behind him it was the the two riders who moved up from the 250 class, Jess Pettis and Marshal Weltin. These two actually tied for points! Jess had more wins so he took the runner-up spot. It was a position that he fought for in a way that will go down as one of the guttiest performances in Canadian MX history — he did it with fractures in his back and a broken sternum! Unbelievable.

FXR PreMix podium: Westen Wrozyna, Jack Wright, Kyle Springman. | Bigwave photo

#1 Westen Wrozyna defended his FXR PreMix class title early and decided to line up in the 250 class at the final round at Walton Raceway where he had problems in moto 1 and came back for a solid 11th in moto 2 on his KTM 150.

Jack Wright finished 2nd followed by Kyle Springman.

Eve Brodeur wins her 6th Canadian WMX title. | Bigwave photo

What can we say about Eve Brodeur and her domination of Canadian WMX? It looks like Eve will continue winning until she decides to say good-bye to racing.

Behind her, #241 Sarah-Kim Villeneuve did everything she could to go with Eve, but came up just short in every moto. It must have been frustration to be so close yet so far.

#4 Malia Garant is the youngest of the top 3 women racers. She’s got great style and also competed in the Girls (12-16) class at the TransCan.

These 3 riders have the rest of the field covered.

We now turn our attention to the Supercross portion of the Triple Crown Series that will start next weekend at the totally new track at Gopher Dunes.

Red Bull Outliers Saturday in the Alberta Badlands | All You Need to Know

Red Bull Outliers is a mass start multi discipline Hard Enduro competition for professional and amateur motocross athletes. Building on the success of the first edition of the race in 2019 in Downtown Calgary, this year, Red Bull Outliers will take place in one of Canada’s most historic and unique landscapes, the Badlands.

Hundreds of athletes will test their skills on this challenging terrain and face a gruelling 10-kilometre track. The Badlands will force riders to adapt to the elements as every lap is completed it will close and open a new section. This will force athletes to constantly be taking the hardest route, the Outlier line.

The single day event on August 21 will offer riders of all skill levels with four categories to compete in. With over $13,000 in prizes to win the stakes have never been higher for a race of this magnitude. Due to COVID restrictions, it is important to note that there will be NO spectators allowed on site.

Think you have what it takes to compete in Canada’s biggest Hard Enduro competition. See more details available here and register today!!

RACE CLASSES

There are four different categories that riders can compete in: Professional, Expert, Amateur, and Veteran. Read below for category descriptions:Professional: Riders who have competed as a ‘Pro’ in national, provincial, or state event(s)Expert: Riders with advanced skill level and previous competition experience. Note: riders licensed as a ‘Pro’ in national, provincial, or state series are not eligibleAmateur: Riders with moderate skill level and some competition experience. Note: Riders licensed as a ‘Pro’ or ‘Expert’ in national, provincial, or state series are not eligibleVeteran: 35 years of age and older on the date of the event

QUALIFIER ROUND

Timed loop (2-3km) will be conducted during morning portion of Event Day with results used to determine Main Event Round start position.

Riders will start individually at 30 second intervals.

Qualifying order will be based on Registration order except the top 20 positions will be reserved and assigned at the sole discretion of race director.

MAIN EVENT ROUND

Main Event Round will be conducted during afternoon portion of Event Day.

Riders will be staged in rows of 10 based on qualifying order (i.e. 1st to 10th, 11th to 20th, 21th to 30th, etc).

Start procedure will be mass start per classification at time of starting indicator (i.e. cannon and/or flag).

Course lap will be approximately 8 to 10km in length.

Race duration is intended to be 9 laps or 4 hours, whichever occurs first, or as prescribed by race director.

Each lap will become progressively more difficult with the inclusion of new ‘OUTLIERS’ obstacles (i.e., Alternate Lines) on each subsequent lap.

Completion of each lap by the leader will trigger each consecutive “OUTLIERS’ obstacles (i.e., Alternate Line) to be opened.

Overall Class winners will be determined by:

1) Race position of those competitors whom are able to complete the full course including the eight (8) OUTLIERS variants (i.e., Alternate Lines); or,2) Race position after a 4-hr time cut-off.

BIKE REQUIREMENTS

Motorcycles must be technically sound and in good working order.

There are no motorcycle and / or equipment restrictions. As this is closed course event, no special equipment (lights, registration, spark arrestors, etc.) are required. However, any rider with a motorcycle found to be in disrepair will be requested to correct or may be disqualified at the discretion of Head Referee.

Studs and/or screws will not be allowed to be used on motorcycle tires.

Sound testing will not be implemented. However, any rider competing on an overly obnoxious motorcycle will be requested to correct or may be disqualified at the discretion of Head Referee.

The same motorcycle must be used throughout the entire competition.

Number plate decals will be provided to each participant. These must be prominently displayed on the Front Number plate and each Side Plate.

Official scoring will be performed utilizing transponders. Transponder rental will be available at check-in, therefore a credit card (or cash) deposit of $350.00 will be taken upon receipt of transponder. Competitors may also provide their own which must be a Mylaps MX transponder.

Riders already with their own transponders must bring to sign-in and provide the transponder number.

RACE RULES

PLEASE NOTE, there will be a mandatory riders meeting on Aug 21 at 9AM, but any questions/concerns can be brought to the attention of event race director: Shane Cuthbertson > shane@rad20.ca > 403-880-4108

Any rider found to cut course will be docked position or disqualified at the discretion of head Referee.

Riders exiting course for any reason, must not gain a position upon re-entry. Head Referee will have the discretion to dock position or disqualify participant.

Outside assistance is strictly prohibited. Any Participant accepting assistance from anyone other than track crew or fellow competitors will be disqualified at discretion of head Referee.

Qualifying and overall results will be posted at the event paddock within 30 minutes of Race completion.

Protests must be made at the event paddock within 30 minutes of results posting.

1st Gear in pits and Helmets are mandatory while in motion.

PROTECTION & SAFETY

The following are the minimum requirements to compete. However, additional safety gear is recommended. Proper selection of helmet and safety apparel is the rider’s responsibility.Mandatory:

Helmets must be certified by the manufacturer to meet or exceed the Department of Transportation (DOT) FMVSS 218

Eye protection in the form of shatterproof goggles or safety glasses

Full-length protective motocross or off-road riding pants

Protective boots that are at least 8” high

Highly Recommended:

Knee guards

Long-sleeved shirt, jersey and/or jacket

Chest protector and elbow guards

PRIZING

What do I get if I win Red Bull Outliers? There will be $13,500 CAD in cash prizes.Qualifying:Pro ($1,000)

First – $500

Second – $300

Third – $200

OverallPro ($9,500)

First – $3,000

Second – $2,000

Third – $1,000

Fourth – $800

Fifth – $700

Sixth – $600

Seventh – $500

Eight – $400

Ninth – $300

Tenth – $200

Expert ($1,000)

First – $500

Second – $300

Third – $200

Amateur ($1,000)

First – $500

Second – $300

Third – $200

Veteran ($1,000)

First – $500

Second – $300

Third – $200

Short and sweet this week. Have a great weekend, everyone. See you at Vision Built on Saturday and Gopher Dunes next weekend.