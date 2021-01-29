Frid’Eh Update #4 Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

Frid’Eh Update #4 Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

By Billy Rainford

Welcome to 2021 Week #4 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada. It’s another one of those weeks where we don’t actually have a rider who has the week’s number. Last year we had Jeremy Medaglia run the digit a couple times, but he doesn’t hold it any longer. He’s always a huge draw for the fans when he lines up, so maybe we see him throw his hat in the ring and he does the entire series in 2021.

As I sit here in my office typing, it hasn’t stopped snowing since late last night. It looks like I’m living at a ski resort! Seriously, it’s coming down so hard that I haven’t even bothered going across the street to borrow their snowblower because I only want to do 5 driveways once today.

It’s the storm of the century…again!

Speaking of 2021, the rumours are making the rounds that we will have another truncated series this season. From what we’re hearing, we’ll be crisscrossing Ontario and heading into Quebec and out to Moncton. It would run during July and August and then we’d head into a 4-round Supercross series.

Walton, Gopher Dunes, Sand Del Lee, Deschambault, and River Glade are the tracks being talked about, as I’m sure you guessed when I named the provinces.

It leaves teams based in the west with the burning question of whether it’s beneficial enough for their team sponsors to head to an all-east National series. I spoke with a couple team owners late last season and they were both a little skeptical about what they would do if this were the case again in 2021. No one is to blame, it’s just the situation we find ourselves in.

Supercross Heads to Indianapolis

Did you know that until it had to be skipped last season due to the COVID-19 outbreak that Indy had not missed a round since 1992 when Jeff Stanton won it? “I did not know that.” — Johnny Carson.

It’s been a hell of a week for Dean Wilson, that’s for sure. After the H3 Incident, I think he’s done everything right to clear his name, or at least calm the mob. He was on the Pulp MX Show with Steve Matthes on Monday and had this to say:

Here’s a look at the points as we head into Round 4:

In the 250 East, I think the momentum has now shifted over to #64 Colt Nichols. #18 Jett Lawrence is going to have to show up to battle with the Yamaha riders for the win on Saturday. #29 Christian Craig is “Steady Eddie,” I’d say. He never looks nervous or rushed out there. I’m not sure if that perfect style is going to take him to a title, though. If Colt and Jett get good starts, it will be interesting to see if Christian can shift gears and hang it out a little bit more. I don’t think there’s much doubt that the podium is down to these 3 riders.

Behind them, the interesting rider seems to be #42 Michael Mosiman. I think he’s on the cusp of running with those 3, but it will take a great start and a special effort from him.

#30 Jo Shimoda and #115 Max Vohland are two young riders to pay attention to. Jo is easily one of the nicest dudes at the track and Max is one of the youngest.

In the 450 class, if we’re talking about momentum, I think that has ended up in #2 Cooper Webb‘s pits. He did what he always does, and that is show everyone just how mentally tough a competitor he is. I’ve compared him to my friend, Terry, before. Terry was the guy who, if he had to run 7 balls to keep us winning pool games, did it. He thrived on pressure and I think that is a rare “X Factor” with these top riders and Cooper has it.

#94 Ken Roczen will try to put last week behind him but ride on the limit. I think that will either put him on the top of the box or outside the top 5. He’ll have to channel his inner Bill Murray and take his advice:

#1 Eli Tomac will be one of two riders, again – the winner or somewhere from 7-12. If this track ruts up like people are guessing it may, look for Eli to put his top MX skills to good use and battle up front with #25 Marvin Musquin.

We could talk about 20 different riders and find a way to work them into our podium predictions! It’s a crazy year, and it makes you wonder when it will balance out and get back to normal…whatever that is!

REVIVAL Video

The big news around here this week was the release of REVIVAL. This is the first time we’ve chased financial support to this extent and the outcome was well worth it!

Joel Kim put together one of the strongest videos on Mental Health Awareness I’ve ever seen, and he did it all in the context of Motocross with Greg Poisson. And what about that performance by Greg’s Dad, Patrick Poisson?! He knocked it out of the park!

I don’t suffer from any kind of anxiety or depression, and, like most people, have a bit of a hard time truly understanding what it’s like to not be able to “snap out of it.” It must be absolutely horrible.

I just want to take a minute to give Greg all the kudos in the world for baring his soul like he did in the video. That takes courage. I have to imagine it’s also extremely cathartic to put it out there, too.

Greg has stepped in to help around here at DMX and he’s a very intelligent and well-spoken guy who just so happens to also love Moto! We’ll never see another Jeff McConkey, and that’s not at all what we’re trying to do. Greg is just a really good fit here and we look forward to doing many fun and cool things in Canadian MX in the future. Thanks, Greg.

Here’s the video, in case you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet (watch in on a big screen and bring along some Kleenex!):

Future West Moto BC Championships Schedule

As difficult as it is to predict where we’ll be next summer as far as COVID-19 restrictions go, but Future West Moto is pressing on and have just announced their BC Provincial schedule.

AMO Announces Ontario Provincial Schedule

The same thing goes for the racing action in Ontario. AMO just posted their upcoming schedule, too.

From the AMO Reloaded website:

OPC – Ontario Provincial Series

ANQ – Amateur National Qualifiers

– April 24-25 Gopher Dunes OPC 1/ANQ1

– ‪TBD Motopark OPC2/ANQ2

– ‪May 8-9 Walton Raceway OPC 3/ANQ3

– ‪May 22/23 SDL OPC4-5/ANQ4-5

– ‪June 12-13 GDR Factory Track OPC 6/ANQ6

– ‪June 19-20 Walton Raceway OPC 7/ANQ 7

– Sept 18-19 Gopher Dunes OPC 8

– Sept 24-25 Walton Raceway OPC 9 ** Banquet

***Every AMO racer must have a 2021 Membership to be eligible to race an AMO event.

Only AMO Members can earn ANQ Points (also race TransCan) and Ontario Provincial series points!!

Entry Fees Per Event:

AMO Race Entry Pricing 2021 (No Non member fee. All racers must be AMO Member

$75 Cash Class 3 – Moto format every event

$45 First class

$35 Second class

$15 Third class

AMO is the only structured race series in Ontario with proper rules, and growth where a racer chasing the dream of advancing through the ranks can make it happen.

Questions please email amoracingreloaded@gmail.com or any other information visit www.amoracing.com

Dylan Kaelin’s New Business | Tear Off Gaskets

We’ve known Dylan Kaelin for a long time. He’s been a top-level traveling Pro racer, an industry insider, and now an entrepreneur. His new business is his passion with Tear Off Gaskets.

Good luck with your new venture, Dylan.

Casey Keast Racing 250 East Supercross

Casey Keast is preparing to race 250 West Supercross. | Photo supplied

Well, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves, though. Casey Keast from Kelowna, BC is the reigning Future West Moto Arenacross Champion and is down in California on his Carlson Racing Shift Husqvarna 250 preparing to race 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

We got in touch with him at Kevin Urqhart‘s Bulldog Training Facility in Menifee today. He was sitting in the hot tub taking a day off from riding, as it was cold and raining in the area.

Casey is a dual citizen (Canada/USA) and so he was able to drive down with the Carlson trailer and a practice bike and a race bike. He’s been down south for just over a week now.

With Guillaume St Cyr racing 250 East and Jess Pettis out with a knee injury, Casey will fly the Canada flag proudly in the West. | Bigwave photo

After AX came to an abrupt end with COVID-19 restrictions tightening, Casey was named Pro Champion for the year. He just got back on the bike recently and will miss Orlando 2 and Daytona to set his sights on joining the series when it makes it’s way to Arlington, Texas, for its 3-day stint Saturday, March 13, Tuesday March 16th, and Saturday, March 20th.

His plan will be to race Arlington, Atlanta, and then maybe Salt Lake City.

At this point, he’s still waiting to get his AMA approval from the CMA, but that should be just a formality. He will try to get his amateur number, 217.

Davey Fraser will be with him at the races, helping out.

He added that, judging from the calibre of riders he’s been seeing at State Fair, Lake Elsinore, and Hemet, the competition is going to be stiff when the West series kicks off.

Good luck to Casey as he tries to make his Supercross dream come true.

I just came in from doing a few driveways on our crescent. I could see the neighbour about to try to drag his snowblower out of the garage with the use of neither of his knees. It was all I could take, so out I went.

It’s like a Tim Horton‘s drive through around here! My neighbour did my driveway and I went across the street and did theirs. We all like to pay it forward.

I came back home and could tell they hadn’t gone quite to the very edges of the double driveway. A life lesson flashed into my head in my dad’s voice: “You need to go all the way to the very edge of the driveway after a big snowfall. You’re setting the template for the rest of the winter!” Words to live by, folks.

Have a great winter, I mean, weekend, and enjoy the racing this weekend.