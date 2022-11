Video | Josiah Natzke Talks about 2023 SX Prep at SOBMX

Video | Josiah Natzke Talks about 2023 SX Prep at SOBMX

By Billy Rainford

New Zealander Josiah Natzke rides for the Partzilla PRMX team and the upcoming 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series will be his rookie indoor season. He’s training at SOBMX in South Carolina with the team so we grabbed him to talk about all that as well as his time up in Canada this past summer. Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Podcast: