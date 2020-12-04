Frid’Eh Update #49 | Travis Delnicki | Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #49 belongs to Travis Delnicki from Connecticut. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #49 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Yamaha Motor Canada. For 2020, #49 went to Connecticut racer, Travis Delnicki. Travis came up to Canada for the first time back in 2019 and earned himself the number.

This doesn’t happen very often these days, but this will be the first time doing one of these Update interviews with him, so I was looking forward to asking him all the usual questions to learn more about him.

The cool thing is that he took the time to answer the questions with some detailed stories and anecdotes. Let’s get right to what he had to say when we got in touch with him this week:

Here’s what 28-year-old Travis had to say when we got in touch with him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Travis. I believe this is our first time asking you some of these questions, so this should be informative. First off, can you tell us a little about yourself? How old are you, where are you from, and how did you get into motocross in the first place?

Travis Delnicki: Hey, Billy, thanks for having me! I just turned 28 and am from Woodstock, Connecticut. My dad used to race ATV’s but transitioned to bikes when that scene died down. I got a bike when I was 3 and that was that!

Did you do any other sports or were you always 100% moto?

I did play middle school basketball. One of my few regrets is not playing high school ball. I still enjoy playing some pick up ball and am a huge NBA fan.

What was your first race number and why did you choose it?

My first race number was 48. Not sure where it came from, but soon after we threw a 2 in front of that and haven’t looked back since.

Funny/Frustrating story… last year I stalled on the last lap of both 450 mains that I raced and pretty sure the positions I lost, bumped the number I earned from 48 to 49. Would have been cool to earn the 48!

What is the moto scene like in the Connecticut area? I guess everyone wants to be the next John Dowd?

The moto scene in Connecticut is not great. We have quite a few fast riders, but nowhere to ride. If you are not a part of the two club tracks, or have an in at private tracks, you have to drive over an hour to a public track. As far as the race scene goes, NESC seems to be a bit on the rise the last couple years. Everybody has stepped up and it has been fun.

Who did you come up through the amateur ranks banging bars with?

Tough question. The only person who really sticks out to me is a kid named Charlie Smith. We were “rivals” from 50cc’s all the way up to big bikes. He doesn’t race anymore, but I actually just saw him for the first time in quite a while at WW Ranch National. We definitely have a lot of respect for each other now, and those are times I will never forget.

His first race in Canada was at Sand Del Lee in 2019. | Bigwave photo

What was your best race as an amateur? Can you tell us about it?

I never raced Loretta’s or any of the main amateur nationals, but I have two races from here in New England that stick out.

One race on an 85, there was a full gate and a lot of the top guys at that time. I dominated that first moto but unfortunately smoked my clutch in moto two.

Another one that sticks out was one of my last races in the B class at Central Village. I lapped up to 4th place I think. I was never a sandbagger in the B class so it wasn’t like I was waxing the competition on a weekly basis. I wish I knew the secret to tapping into those days more often!

What year did you turn Pro?

I turned pro in 2014. I raced Arenacross here and there in 2012 and 2013 then got my feet wet with a couple of Supercross’s in 2014.

You raced the Southwick National in 2018 and finished 32nd (29-32). How did that day go for you?

Man, that was an incredible day. I had to qualify from the LCQ, but that LCQ was one of those times I wish I could have more often. I came from outside of the top ten to get in and my lap times were the fastest of the race by multiple seconds. I was pleased with a 29th in the first moto. Second moto I was in the 20’s for a few but the heat started to get to me and I had to survive to the end. Definitely one of the greatest days of my life, but hopefully there is more to come.

Travis raced Sand Del Lee, Deschambault, and then double-classed it at two SX rounds in Canada in 2019. | Bigwave photo

When and why did you first come up to Canada to give our nationals a try?

2019 was my first trip to Canada. Honestly, it was something I had been wanting to do for a while and I knew it would be good for me to race a series I felt I could have decent results, get in two 30-minute motos and still race against some elite talent. I wish I came up years ago!

You ended up with #49 for the 2020 season. Can you tell us how your 2019 season went up here?

I’ll be honest, my outdoor races did not go as well as I expected. I qualified around 20th both races which was okay, but I think I just paced myself too much in the motos. I was a 20-22 guy and I expect more from myself. I also did two of the three SX Tour rounds. I double classed it, and I believe I was top ten both 450 mains and 12th both 250 mains.

What did you get up to the past summer, racing-wise?

Man, I was very fortunate this summer. I got laid off in April, which sucks, but I took advantage of a bad situation and did as much as I could. I got the invite to Salt Lake City for the conclusion of the Supercross Series. I definitely wasn’t as prepared as I would have liked because I had zero expectations of getting an invite. However, I was able to have some decent rides. I ran 4th for about half of the heat race at SLC 3 and blew it…. that one is gonna sting for a long time.

Once I came home from Salt Lake, I had a tough month or so with a bundle of bike issues and a small knee injury. Once we got everything sorted out, I was able to get to Ironman, Red Bud 1 & 2, and WW Ranch National. I was bummed to not make any motos, but I made massive improvements each round. WW was my best outing where I qualified 42nd.

What do you do for work?

Well, I have been a machinist/ sheetmetal mechanic for sometime now, but I have a new job lined up in a different line of sheetmetal work. Covid has continuously been pushing back my start date due to so many construction sites being put on hold. After the race season ended, my title sponsor, CSC Services, gave me some work to do while I wait. Maybe being employed by my sponsor will free up some time for a trip south soon!

Travis was at the Salt Lake City SX residency in 2020 and hit a few outdoor AMA Nationals. | Bigwave photo

What are your plans for this winter?

Kind of depends on work, but hopefully I can come up with some sort of plan to stay riding regularly in the winter months. I am just focused on balancing a new career and racing. I am not the best at making plans, but if any opportunities come up I will take them!

And what are your racing plans for 2021?

It’s always hard to make a set plan when you are balancing work and racing. Of course, I want to race some Supercross, but it takes a massive commitment. If I can make it make sense, I would like to do Indy and Daytona. I will definitely hit a handful of US nationals and make a return to Canada. I need to earn a new number so I can run it in 2022. Hopefully lower than 49!

Tell us something about yourself that might surprise people.

Man, I’m not sure. I wish I had some sort of hidden talent but I’m just not that lucky! I am such a passionate fan of the sport that I started getting so fired up when my friends and I bench race I decided to start my own moto blog. It’s been a while since I have written anything but with Supercross approaching, I think it may be time for a come back!

When things get back to normal, Travis plans to make a return to Canada. | Bigwave photo

As we head into the holiday season, what’s your favourite Christmas movie?

Christmas Office Party. Some people may not consider this a Christmas movie, but I mean… it has Christmas in the name! It’s some funny stuff. If I had to go with a classic Christmas movie, I would go with The Grinch!

OK, that helped us get to know you a little better. Hopefully, we see you north of the border again soon. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

Thanks, man, this was fun! I can’t thank everybody who supports me or has supported me at some time, enough: Phil at CSC Services, the guys at Motorsports Nation, my good friend and gear guy Jack, along with everybody at FXR, Tim with TCD suspension, TLR Performance, Guts Racing, Ride Engineering, EKS Brand, STS Motorsports, Mika Metals, The Moto Lab, and of course my parents.

Noah Viney Podcast Interview

Noah Viney is from Ottawa, Ontario, originally, but has called California home since he was 8 years old. He’s one of the fast, young up-and-comers in the Supermini class and just raced 4 competitive classes at the 49th Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park in Florida.

We gave him a call this week at his ultra-cool home in Murrieta where he’s got one of the nicest SX practice tracks you’ll find anywhere.

iTunes link:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/43-noah-viney-talks-about-2020-mini-os-motocross-races/id1499153886?i=1000501257053

AZ Open LIVE on InsiderMX YouTube Channel

Straight from a long week at the Mini O’s, many riders have made the trek over to Arizona Cycle Park for the AZ Open.

It looks like we’ve got a couple Canadians enjoying themselves going from race to race this season!

#409 Brennan Schofield from Falmouth, NS and #626 Ethan Darrach from Moncton, NB have made the drive from Florida to Arizona to race this event. These kids are having a blast!

#409 Brennan Schofield:

2020 AMA Arizona Open MX Championship – 12/3/2020 – ACP – National Track Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 22. 125 C #409 YAM 7th 28. 250 C (12-16) Limited #409 YAM 12th 30. 250 C #409 YAM 13th

#626 Ethan Darrach:

How much fin are these kids having?!

You can follow the live timing HERE.

Here’s the YouTube live stream:

OK, I’ve got to do that task that means we really are heading into the winter season and winterize the YZ 250 2-stroke and put the fenders on the gravel bike. It’s a sad day around here, folks.

There isn’t a whole lot we can say about the upcoming Canadian National series because we’re still in a coronavirus holding pattern.

Have a great weekend.