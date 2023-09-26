Faces at the Races | 2023 Gopher Dunes Supercross

By Billy Rainford

It’s time for some ‘Faces at the Races‘ from Round 1 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series Supercross at Gopher Dunes. This is our look at people photos instead of racing photos. We’ll add some sarcastic captions with some actual facts thrown in to keep you on your toes. You can usually expect a few random and usually obscure references, too.

James Lissimore and I headed over for the 2-hour practice on Friday for anyone racing Saturday. That’s James grabbing shots of the saweet MX101 Yamaha of #12 Sebastien Racine. ‘Best in Show’ for sure. The bike, not James…

Here’s a better one with some nice glare off the front fender. Annnd, there go 10 minutes…but that’s how FAT-R’s go!

We’re taking a quick smoke break after that high level Photoshop work. BRB…

And there is #12 Sebastien Racine. He looked fast and was just off the pace of the podium. He had to make a ton of passes in the 450 Main after a poor start and got up to 6th.

BC boys #22 Tyler Gibbs and #26 Julien Benek hanging out in the pits. They would come together in the 450 Main and Julien definitely lost his smile.

I’ll just say that Sonia and Stephane Racine were both super-excited to pose like this for this shot… (Psst, the one on the left took some coaxing.🤣)

BC was outnumbering Ontario in the pits!

You just never know what Brett Lee is up to.

Jeff Gaynor was spinning the wrenches as hard as ever in the SSR pits, even though Sam wasn’t even racing.

New teammates on the TLD SSR GasGas team #35 Preston Masciangelo and #25 Daniel Elmore.

Unfortunately, Preston would crash early on in the day and pop out his shoulder and do some wrist and finger damage. Of course, it didn’t stop him from getting 9th in the 250 Main! 💪

Hanging out on the grassy knoll.

Practice was officially open but nobody was riding. It was time to release the Piccolo!

Defending champ #1 Mitchell Harrison getting some last-minute suspension advice from Colton Facciotti.

The only big rig was the home team. The pits had a pretty nice old school vibe.

Steve Simms scrolling the DMX IG page. I’d better say something nice here… I’ve got nothing!

The MX101 pits.

#33 Tanner Scott will be the first to say he’s not 100% comfortable racing SX yet. He still looked pretty good and finished 11-11 in the Mains.

The pits of #24 Guillaume ST Cyr and #40 Tommy Dallaire from Quebec.

‘Guac’ loves the “indoor” stuff. He and #56 Blake Davies had a nice battle in the 450 Main.

On Friday, #84 Tanner Scott re-signed with the WLTN Kawasaki Seven team, but not before some tomfoolery was had.

Kevin Tyler wasn’t there for me to get one of our handshake photos so we had to go with a serious one with Brett Lee.

Mitch Godkin will come along for the ride to spin wrenches and built baseball bats for the team. Click the link HERE.

#VanLife for #22 Tyler Gibbs and a Ferguson.

It was nice to see #573 Chris Blackmer back in Canada. Unfortunately, he didn’t look overly comfortable out there on his 450.

The Thos GasGas pits of Harrison and #16 Cole Thompson.

Cole with his Ukrainian mechanic. There’s a pretty cool story there that I don’t know enough about to comment on here.

Mitch’s beard game is strong.

Blake grew up ripping up the Chilliwack barn races, so it’s no surprise he finished 7-7 in the Mains at only 15.

I kept meaning to go over and introduce myself to #299 Konnor Visger from Michigan, but then, well, here we are.

Ayrton Pomeroy is still on the sidelines so he was helping out Tyler Gibbs.

I think this was Ayrton’s influence. Lol

This young guy is anything but his last name. He reminds me of a young Hayden Halstead.

Or maybe a young Tristan Dares? Hey Jim Scott, you made it in!

Masciangelo doing everything he could to keep the young ladies interested. It wasn’t working.

“Speed up or you’re getting the back of my hand!”

#31 Zach Ufimzeff and his dad are somewhere near Wall Drug right now. Take in the sights, boys!

A non-flannel flannel shirt. According to Alanis, that’s ironic.

OK, do a Marvin Musquin impression and you make it in. Jake Piccolo was so sick during his 2nd place finish in the 250 Main that he was unable to make it to the podium. After a sufficient clean-up, he went out and grabbed 3rd in the 450 Main. Impressive.

I wouldn’t call it a sell out, but some people showed up on a nice day to check out some great racing.

Hey Donk, Throwback Thursday coming in the future.

Dan “Dave Stennington” Stenning getting a bird’s eye view with Matt Bannon. Who here thinks Matt’s Bristol Coachworks should get involved in my next vehicle?

It was nice to see Kevin Thompson at the track after the loss of Mamma T.

I had lots of talks with Donny T on Saturday as he kept working toward nailing all the rhythms. He had the stress of both racing and being a moto dad on Saturday.

Cole was pretty whipped after his 250 Main. He came off the track and stopped just after the checkered flag. I noticed he was on top of a pretty big pile of throw up and I thought it was his. It wasn’t. It belonged to Jake.

Straight outta Ukraine.

Pretty successful first round for Alex Parker’s Thor GasGas team. Now to see if he can get Cole to hit the Alberta rounds.

I have nothing to say here. It’s just Austin Watling and Jake with some serious heads of hair.

Dan smiling because he knows James brought some sweet Fox MTB forks from BC for him.

Greg Poisson can sniff out a cycling conversation from miles away!

Both podiums were these guys.

Mitchell cork-popping.

Jake lets him have it.

It always seems like a great idea until the wasps show up…

“Come at me, wasps!”

Thanks for taking a look! See you at the MXON next.