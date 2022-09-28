Fundraiser to Help Steve Simms

From Scott ‘Donk’ Donkersgoed:

Hey, moto community! This is set up to help one of our own, Steve Simms. Steve had a big one a couple weeks back and is going to need some help sooner than later. Steve is one of those who has devoted his life to the motocross world and the least we can do is extend a hand while he’s down. Ideally this is to help cover any costs of whatever his home life, etc. needs while he is in recovery. Steve is the last person on earth to ask for help, but the first guy to give his shirt of his back for someone. So, we just have to take it upon ourselves to help our guy out! If you can, anything at all helps. Thanks guys!

To donate, click the link HERE.